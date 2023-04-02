Kandi Burruss Once Fist Fought Her Xscape Group Member, Latocha Scott

Before Kandi Burruss was the highest-paid star on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she was a member of the group Xscape. But the group’s breakup led her to pursue other avenues in entertainment so that she wouldn’t go broke. She remained separated from the group for nearly 20 years before their reunion in 2016. And one of the reasons why was because of her having major problems with the Scott sisters. As it turns out, Burruss and Latocha Scott once got into a fistfight.

Kandi Burruss and LaTocha Scott | Prince Williams/Wireimage

Tiny reveals Kandi Burruss and Latocha Scott

Girl groups are notorious for having issues, and Xscape was no different. Tiny says that infighting due to egos and outside influences magnified the small problems they had.

Source: YouTube

When discussing the group’s first breakup in the late ‘90s, Tiny told Vlad TV that there were mounting tensions that came to a head and turned physical. “There were definitely some fights, but we only had really two fights. Like, me and Kandi had a little slap fight, a little quickie. And I was pregnant, so it wasn’t that bad, but we did have a little slap fight,” she explained.

But as for her fight with Scott, it was much worse, as Tiny explained, and fans are aware, Burruss and Scott never got along. “Tocha and Kandi finally got into a fight as well. And it just seemed like it was a long overdue time because they were always back and forth. And it finally escalated into a real fight. I just remember us rehearsing, I don’t remember what we were rehearsing for, but that rehearsal hall was turned upside down. [Yeah] it was definitely [a full-blown fist fight].”

Kandi Burruss gives her take on her fight with Tiny

Fans were surprised to learn that an argument between Tiny and Burruss, the two mild-mannered ones in the group, turned physical. But Burruss insists she didn’t start the altercation.

While co-hosting The Real, Burruss shared her regret about the fight with her longtime friend. “This is so sad, I hate to even tell y’all this. Tiny was pregnant when she swung on me, and I swung on her back. I was just so terrible, I love her to death. But I feel like if you come at me, then I’m coming at you. That one go broken up real quick.”

When asked if she felt bad immediately after swinging back by co-host Loni Love, Burruss responded, “No. She swung on me first. She was cursing me out, I was being cool, and then she called me the b-word, I called her the b-word back, and then she got mad because I called her the b-word, but she said it first. So she swung on me, and I swung on her first. But they broke us up real quick. And then, we started laughing like 10 minutes later, so we were cool,” she explained.

The ‘RHOA’ star and Latocha Scott are currently not on speaking terms

Burruss and Scott’s relationship has never been on stable ground. In fact, Scott is currently estranged from the group members, except Tiny. Their issues are currently playing out on the Bravo limited series, SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B. Tocha is currently pushing her solo gospel music project as the group continues on as a trio. There has been a war of words and accusations between her and the group on social media in recent weeks.