XSCAPE Member Latocha Scott Co-Wrote One of Tamar Braxton’s Songs

Tamar Braxton is undeniably a talented singer. The Queen’s Court star has released several chart-topping hits, and multiple albums. As it turns out, Latocha Scott, a member of the R&B group XSCAPE, co-wrote a song released from Braxton’s debut album.

Tamar Braxton | Scott Legato/Getty Images

Latocha Scott co-wrote Tamar Braxton’s second song solo released

Braxton’s fans watched her rise from the background singer of her famous sister Toni to the breakout star of Braxton Family Values. In her spinoff series Tamar & Vince, cameras followed as she recorded and released her Grammy-nominated hit single and album “Love & War.” Braxton finally got the solo stardom she yearned for, but it wasn’t her first album. She released her debut self-titled album in 2000, but the album was not a commercial success.

Source: YouTube

Despite such, longtime fans loved her second single, “If You Don’t Wanna Love Me.” The ballad was written by Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, and as it turns out, Scott co-wrote the single. An accompanying music video was also released for the single.

The first single, “Get None,” was released in 1999, and featured rapper/producer/record label owner, Jermaine Dupri, and rapper Amil. It was an uptempo track.

How Tamar Braxton’s first album performed commercially

Tamar debuted at the No. 127 on the US Billboard 200. It debuted at the No. 42 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. Braxton has admitted in interviews since obtaining the success she searched for at the time lacked and that she is not fond of her first album due to not having any creative control in the process.

Source: YouTube

She spoke openly about her label executives trying to market her as the second coming of Toni. Braxton claims the label heads handpicked songs that mimicked her sister’s vocal style. In an interview with Yahoo News, she said of the album:

I do believe my first album had great material, and I think a lot of people identified with it because it sounded exactly like Toni Braxton. I was fighting then. I was like, “I don’t think I need to be singing those kinds of songs.” Then again, I gave in. You can say whatever you want to say about Dreamworks, but ultimately it was my fault because I gave in. I got behind that booth, and I stood behind that photographer with that two-piece suit on knowing that I didn’t believe in it. So, I can’t blame anyone else. I think that’s a part of growing as an artist. You kinda have to put a lot of pressure and blame on yourself because, at the end of the day, you are the artist. It’s a job for someone else. But it’s your career.

Her second alum ‘Love & War’ became a massive hit

While she was disappointed by the sales of 200’s Tamar, when Love & War was released in 2013, her longtime dream came true. The title track shot to No. 1 and was eventually certified platinum. Three other singles were also released: “The One,” “All the Way Home,” and “Hot Sugar.”

To promote the album, Braxton toured with John Legend. She headlined her own tour a year later to sold-out venues nationwide. She was nominated for two Grammy Awards and won a Soul Train Music Award, as well as a BET Award.

Braxton has since released three additional albums. She continues to tour and is working on a new album in addition to hosting, and her various reality television show appearances.

