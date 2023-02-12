Kanye West Might Be Denied Entry Into Australia After Marrying Australian Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori

Kanye West‘s whirlwind romance with Bianca Censori culminated in a wedding ceremony in January 2023. With his marriage to the Australian architect, West was brought into the Censori family. But West might not even be able to enter Australia to visit Censori’s family.

Kanye West | MEGA/GC Images

Kanye West married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori in January 2023

Kanye West kicked off 2022 with his high-profile, short-lived relationship with Julia Fox. A year later, he began dating and quickly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori in a private ceremony after first being romantically linked in late 2022.

According to Australia’s The Herald Sun, Censori planned on bringing West to Australia to meet her family and see where she grew up.

Kanye West is facing criticism over reportedly coming to Australia with Bianca Censori

Some Australians bristled at the idea of West entering their country. After news broke that Ye was coming to Australia, local advocacy groups condemned the planned visit in light of his antisemitic comments made in 2022.

“Calling for violence and hate must have consequences, and Australia should not put out the welcome mat and provide a platform to a hatemonger who spews threats against the Jewish community and peddles conspiracy myths about Jewish power, greed and control,” said Dr. Dvir Abramovich, Chairman of Australia’s Anti-Defamation Commission, in a statement to news.com.au. “At a time of rising antisemitism in Australia and increasing vilification, his presence in the country, revolting anti-Jewish propaganda and incitement, and abhorrent rhetoric poses a significant risk to the Jewish community.”

The ADC even called on Andrew Giles, the Australian Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, and Multicultural Affairs, to prohibit the Donda rapper from entering the country. “On the basis of his record of demonization of the Jewish people (‘death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE’) we urge Minister Giles to use his powers under section 501 of The Migration Act and refuse Kanye entry,” the group said.

The Australian Jewish Association expressed a similar sentiment in an open letter to Minister Giles.

“Antisemitism is at elevated levels in Australia, part of a worldwide trend. Multiple recent antisemitic incidents across Australia have specifically referenced Kanye West, including graffiti in Melbourne and leaflets in Brisbane,” the letter read. “The Australian Jewish Association fears that a visit by Kanye West is likely to inflame the tense situation and even risks causing violence.”

“We ask that you exercise your powers and refuse Kanye West a visa on character grounds as provided in S501 Migration Act 1958,” the statement concluded. “We believe that refusing his visa is necessary for the protection of the Australian community, particularly the Jewish community.”

Ye lost business deals because of his antisemitic comments

Kanye West has made antisemitic and anti-Black statements in the past, but in late 2022, the rapper’s words landed him in hot water. He appeared on Info Wars with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and white supremacist Nick Fuentes in December 2022 and expressed his admiration for Adolf Hitler.

Kanye’s repeated antisemitic comments led to the disintegration of his lucrative business deal with Adidas. As a result, he lost his status as one of music’s few billionaires, with his net worth significantly. Other companies to sever their ties with the “Power” rapper include Gap, Foot Locker, and Balenciaga.