Kate Middleton Gets 3 Blowouts a Week to Keep Her Hair Perfect

Kate Middleton never seems to have a bad hair day. Her long locks always look flawless, no matter the occasion. How does the Princess of Wales keep her hair looking fabulous? According to a recent report, Kate gets three blowouts weekly to maintain her flowing mane.

Royal family members always step out with perfectly coiffed hair

Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Royals are expected to have well-coiffed hair out in public. Throughout history, British royal family members have been known for their impeccable looks. Centuries ago, women in the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth I, wore big, ornate hairstyles and wigs. They were often adorned with curls, braids, or jewels.

But royals have toned down their hairstyles significantly in the past few hundred years. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, usually wore a short curled hairstyle. Princess Diana also famously sported a short style.

And though their hair is longer, Queen Camilla, Kate, and Meghan Markle have expertly styled tresses. Whether they’re attending a royal event or just going out, their locks never seem to fall out of place.

Kate Middleton gets 3 blowouts every week

Kate is known for her perfectly glossy, bouncy hair. And according to Us Weekly, the princess gets three blowouts a week to maintain her gorgeous locks.

A blowout is a styling technique using a hairdryer and a round bristle brush to create a smooth, polished look. It’s a popular styling option for people with all hair types but particularly effective for those with naturally curly or frizzy hair.

Kate’s hair always looks healthy, shiny, and voluminous, and her blowouts are a big part of her hair care routine. She sometimes visits her go-to salon, Richard Ward Hair & Metrospa in London’s Chelsea neighborhood, for color and styling.

But in recent years, her hair has been done by her trusted stylist, Amanda Cook Tucker, who travels with her for official engagements. Tucker, a royal hairdresser since Princes William and Harry were kids, is reportedly on call 24/7 to ensure Kate’s hair always looks immaculate, no matter the situation.

The stylist was even on hand when Kate gave birth. Tucker was responsible for the neat, clean hairstyles the princess wore when introducing her babies to the world.

What hair products and tools does Kate Middleton use?

Let's all take a moment to appreciate Kate Middleton's barrel curls pic.twitter.com/LQdr9OcNjJ — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) November 12, 2013

In addition to getting regular blowouts, Kate uses various products and styling tools to keep her hair looking fabulous.

Products she reportedly keeps on hand include Kérastase Bain Oléo-Relax shampoo and conditioner, which helps nourish and hydrate her hair. The Princess of Wales also reportedly uses Richard Ward Couture Hair Magnificent Volume Mousse for volume and bounce.

As for styling her hair, Kate is said to use various tools, including a Mason Pearson brush, known for its quality and durability. According to Cosmopolitan, she uses a curling iron to create her signature face-framing loose curls, which never look overdone.