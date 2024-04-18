The late Princess of Wales wanted one thing she didn't get in her marriage to then-Prince Charles, but Kate Middleton achieved her goal.

Princess Diana was the royal family’s most popular member, a spokeswoman for important issues, and a devoted mother to Prince William and Prince Harry. However, she had one ultimate dream that her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, has since realized.

Princess Diana’s ultimate dream went unmet

The Mirror quotes formal royal butler Paul Burrell, who worked for Princess Diana for 10 years. Burrell was quoted in the 2017 Amazon documentary The Diana Story, that one of her ultimate dreams went unrealized.

Burrell explained of Diana’s crushing reality, “To have a baby girl in the family would have made everything for Diana.” His statement piggybacks on Diana’s remarks to author Andrew Morton in the book Diana: Her True Story.

Diana told Morton that she knew her second child, Prince Harry, would be a boy before giving birth. However, she didn’t tell Prince Charles since he had always hoped for a daughter.

“He wanted two children, and he wanted a girl,” she told Morton. She alleged that Charles’s reaction to Harry’s birth was, “Oh God, it’s a boy,” followed by, “And he’s even got red hair.”

She went on to say that Charles expressed being let down by not having a daughter at Harry’s christening. He told Diana’s mother, Frances Shand Kydd, ‘We were so disappointed – we thought it would be a girl.’”

Princess Diana would have loved all her grandchildren, ‘especially Charlotte’

Kate Middleton carries her newborn son Prince Louis, and Diana, Princess of Wales, carries Prince Harry (R) as they each leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital | Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed three children to their family: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Her son, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Both of Diana’s granddaughters bear Diana as their middle name. Paul Burrell believes that the late princess would have been a fabulous grandmother. He believes she was “robbed” of the “opportunity of loving her grandchildren—especially Charlotte. She would have loved Kate, too.”

However, Charlotte has many of Diana’s characteristics. This included her love of dance.

During a 2023 visit to Standfast & Barracks, Kate spoke to a young girl who shared her love of dancing. The Princess of Wales replied, “My daughter Charlotte likes dancing. She loves ballet and tap,” Princess Kate said, per Hello!. “Keep up the dancing.”

“My mother always used to dance; she loved dancing,” William once said, as reported by People Magazine. “And if it’s something you love, you do what you love. Don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise. Keep at it.”

How to Prince William and Prince Harry keep Diana’s memory alive

During the 2017 HBO documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, Prince William shared that he often talks to his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, about their late grandmother, Princess Diana. “We’ve got more photos up around the house of her, and we talk about her a bit and stuff,” he explained.

“I do regularly put George and Charlotte to bed, talk about her, and just try to remind them that there are two grandmothers—there were two grandmothers in their lives. And it’s important they know who she was and that she existed.”

As for Prince Harry, he also keeps Diana’s spirit alive by sharing details with his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. In the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Archie and Meghan look at a framed portrait of Harry’s late mother on the wall of his bedroom.

“Who’s that?” Meghan asks Archie in the clip as they look at a black-and-white photo of the Princess of Wales. “Hi, Grandma. That’s Grandma Diana,” as Archie watches.

“I got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said — apart from ‘mama,’ ‘papa,’ it was then ‘grandma.’ Grandma Diana,” Harry said in the Netflix series. “It’s the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here.”

Princess Diana died in August 1997 in a car crash in Paris, France. She was 36.