Kate Middleton is currently taking a leave of absence from the spotlight to focus on her health, but royal experts claim the princess could potentially attend some royal events this summer -- though, it depends.

Kate Middleton has been taking some time away from royal duties after announcing back in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer. Although the princess’ announcement seemed optimistic, the royal family is known to keep hush hush about anything serious going on within the family. However, Kate did note that she is “getting stronger every day.”

Although an official return date has not been announced, sources close to the royal family say that Kate might return for some events sooner than we thought.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton could reportedly attend some summer events, but no one is rushing her

The Princess of Wales said upon revealing her diagnosis that she does hope to return to serving the public soon, but that she must focus on getting healthy. The first holiday following her announcement was Easter, and Kate did not attend Easter Sunday services with the rest of the royals; Prince William and the kids also did not attend, and William has been mostly silent on social media since the news broke.

However, a source close to the royals claims that Kate could be seen at royal events as soon as this summer, though it depends heavily on how she’s feeling, and she almost certainly won’t be back to a full royal duty schedule.

“What I am hearing from those close to the princess is that she may well decide to attend certain events if she feels up to it, and if she’s keen to go,” said Cameron Walker, a GB News royal correspondent, according to Express. “But in terms of a return to full-scale public duties and as a full-time working royal, I suspect that will take some time … But maybe we’ll see her at some point this summer. It just depends on how her treatment goes.” Still, nothing remains set in stone whatsoever.

Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The public and press have been giving Kate Middleton some privacy

At the beginning of 2024, the Princess of Wales’ team announced that she would be taking a leave of absence after undergoing abdominal surgery. Ultimately, after a few PR mistakes, conspiracy theories began swirling with people claiming Kate’s marriage was unsteady and that she might even be dead. It led to wild rumors about the princess, which many think were the ultimate reasons she decided to come forward with her illness.

But immediately after announcing the reason for her absence, she also requested privacy. And so far, both the press and the public have been giving it to her. There have been very few stories or conspiracies about Kate ever since, though it’s hard to say if that will last forever; it might depend on when she plans her next public appearance. Even celebrities who previously poked fun at the rumors came forward with apologies.

For now, Kate continues to recover privately alongside her husband and children.