Kate Middleton has been out of the royal spotlight ever since December, and she recently just announced her cancer diagnosis. Now, her team is clearing some things up about her royal duties.

Kate Middleton has been taking a leave of absence since just after Christmas. The Princess of Wales stepped out of the spotlight; she initially underwent abdominal surgery, which Kensington Palace said resulted in the need for two months away from duties. But as time went on, people began to ask questions, leading Kate to reveal in late March that she was seeking treatment for cancer.

Kate has requested privacy while she undergoes chemotherapy, and a spokesperson for the palace just commented on Kate’s return to royal duties.

Kate Middleton is taking a leave of absence for cancer treatment

Kate shocked the world with the news in late March that she had been diagnosed with cancer. In a video shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media channels, Kate took a deeper dive into where she has been for the last two months. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” she said. “The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

Kate then said that she was undergoing chemotherapy and that she is “getting stronger ever day.” She also added that she is seeking additional privacy from the spotlight while she undergoes treatment.

About a week later, Express reported that a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said Kate does not have a return date yet for royal duties. “The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team,” the spokesperson said. “She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery.”

Kate has been spending additional time with her husband and three children in addition to seeking treatment. She expressed in her announcement that she and William took extra time and care to explain to the kids what was happening.

The royal family is missing some key working royals

King Charles III took the throne immediately following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022, but his coronation wasn’t until May 2023. However, the king announced in February 2024 that he had been diagnosed with cancer, which was discovered after he went in for a common prostate surgery.

Of course, Kate is out indefinitely, and that means Prince William is helping out with the family and the kids as much as he can. While he is still actively completing royal duties, he has limited his engagements and has taken a step back for the time being. With that said, the royal family has had other family members step up. Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, has dutifully carried out her engagements since Charles stepped back. And Charles’ brother, Prince Edward, has been doing the same. Camilla has increased her royal appearances as well, likely because she has picked up some of the appearances that Charles couldn’t attend.