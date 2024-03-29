A royal author believes the Princess of Wales frankness about her health puts her on a different path within the royal family.

Kate Middleton showed an act of courage by speaking so openly about her cancer diagnosis. Royal watchers applauded her frankness about the stages of her life over the past three months. However, a royal expert believes Kate’s statements do more than that. They control her “destiny.”

A royal expert believes Kate Middleton’s act of courage controls her ‘destiny’

Royal expert Ingrid Seward discussed Kate Middleton’s cancer announcement with GBNews. She believes the Princess of Wales showed great strength in adversity.

“This woman had to sit there and tell the world about her illness because no one was believing anything anyone else said. What a difficult position she was put in,” Seward states.

“I think we were all shocked by the online trolls and how the whole thing had blown out of hand. I thought she was doing the right thing. She is taking control of her own destiny, and it can’t be easy,” she continued.

“We know she doesn’t enjoy public speaking very much. And having to speak to a camera on your own is very hard. And to talk about something so intimate,” Seward concluded.

Royal watchers are ‘proud’ of Kate Middleton

Ingrid Seward told GBNews that she felt overwhelming pride toward Kate Middleton as she watched the Princess of Wales address her health in a social media message. She believes the entire experience must have been challenging.

“My overwhelming feeling, and I think most people agree with me, is that we were so proud of her to do it,” Seward said of the Princess of Wales. Kate addressed the public on March 22, 2024.

In her statement, Kate also spoke of how she and Prince William were trying to work through this unexpected health crisis for the sake of their three children. The couple are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, all under 10.

Seward shared, “She explained to her children exactly what was happening. I understand that it must have been tough and done delicately.”

“They are such public figures and celebrities globally. They have to sort of hunker down and protect the children. In a way that you or I would never have to do,” the royal expert explains.

She added, “I don’t think Kate was pushed into this. She saw this [statement] as the only way to quiet down a volatile situation.”

Who will take the royal reins while Kate Middleton and King Charles receive treatment?

King Charles and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton was not the only royal facing an uphill health battle. Her father-in-law, King Charles, is also fighting a health crisis against cancer.

Therefore, with two frontline royals out of the public spotlight for the time being, which royal family members will take the reins? Ingrid Seward believes the answer is obvious.

“As always, Anne, Princess Royal, will be at the helm, holding the fort together. Emotionally hand in hand with her brother, King Charles,” Seward deduced.

“She’s always been the strong one. She’s always been the practical one that holds it together,” Seaward added.

The royal expert concluded, “She’s doing a lot with Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh and Edward. I think they will be the center of the family over the next few weeks. The monarchy is not in crisis. However, it is a difficult time.”

Kate Middleton is currently receiving treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.