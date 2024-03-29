Drama surrounding the Princess of Wales' health read like a drama series for some royal watchers

Kate Middleton‘s cancer diagnosis was treated like an episode of The Crown by some royal followers, claims a royal commentator. They claim Americans, in particular, were “swept away” by the drama surrounding Kate’s whereabouts and subsequent cancer diagnosis.

American royal fans treated Kate Middleton’s health crisis like an episode of ‘The Crown’

Commentator Lee Cohen discussed Kate Middleton’s health crisis with GBNews. He believes that Americans treated her health crisis as if it were a fictionalized account of her life.

Cohen claims Americans were “swept away” by the intrigue surrounding Kate’s whereabouts. Therefore, they leaned into more of the chatter surrounding her health rather than the facts surrounding it.

He said the public treated the saga like “another episode of The Crown.” Cohen continued, “The ‘Missing Princess’ saga generated significant interest and investment from a derelict sector of the American public.”

Cohen believes the public was “drawn to the vilest gossip and human drama” surrounding the princess. “Some of us watched in horror as many Americans seemed swept away by Palace intrigue. As though none of this was nothing but another episode of The Crown.“

Kate Middleton news shifted to false narratives about her retreat from public life

Kate Middleton shared details surrounding her health since having abdominal surgery in January 2024. A subsequent videotaped statement revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer.

She said, “It was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful.”

It continued, “However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Lee Cohen told GBNews that once Kate announced news that cancer had been found, the drama surrounding her retreat from public life was “all the more mortifying” for some Americans who shared false information surrounding the Princess of Wales.

These included high-profile celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively, and talk show host Stephen Colbert. Lively and Colbert have since apologized for their remarks.

Cohen believes these high-profile personalities backed off of negative Kate Middleton news because “they were experiencing a blow to their own popularity.”

“A lot of them probably won’t, though. If you say sorry, then people will come for you even more so,” Cohen concluded.

The Princess of Wales said her cancer diagnosis was ‘a shock’

Kate Middleton shared details surrounding her health in an Instagram post on March 22, 2024. The Princess of Wales spoke for over two minutes regarding her health and future in the public eye.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful—however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”

Kate then addressed her “comfort and reassurance” that Prince William was by her side. She also asked for “time, space, and privacy” while she completes her treatment.