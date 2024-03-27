The Princess of Wales is taking an undetermined amount of time to heal and receive treatment.

Royal watchers were left reeling when, just one week ago, The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, announced she has cancer. This news produced worldwide shock, leading to questions of when the Princess of Wales would return to forward-facing royal duties. A royal reporter believes Kate may not be seen “for months,” subsequently leaving the “firm in crisis.”

Kate Middleton’s return to royal life could be delayed ‘for months’ says a royal reporter

Phil Dampier joined Ben Leo on GB News to discuss the news of Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis. Dampier discussed the idea that Kate may not resume royal duties for quite some time.

“It’s devastating news”, he said. “We thought [Kate] was on the mend [after her surgery]. We thought we were possibly going to see her at Easter.”

Dampier continued, “We might not see her for several months. So it is very, very worrying. But there’s been this extraordinary outpouring of support around the nations and all over the world.”

“Let’s hope this shuts up the conspiracy theorists. I’m not sure it will, but I think the mainstream media will certainly try to give her the time and space she needs to heal,” he concluded.

The royal family is in a ‘crisis’

Phil Dampier believes that as Kate Middleton and King Charles both battle cancer, the House of Windsor is facing turmoil and a crisis unlike any other. With two frontline royals out of action, the clan scrambles to ensure the monarchy is publicly represented.

“This is a bit of a crisis now for the royal family because we’ve got her and King Charles out of action,” Dampier stated. “It is a very, very tough time for them.”

The royal author added that he believes Kate Middleton’s statement that she didn’t know she had cancer before surgery discovered the disease. “I don’t believe theories that she has been hiding this,” Dampier claims.

“[The news] has come as a total bolt out of the blue. This is very, very serious,” he concluded.

What does this turn of events mean for the monarchy?

The British royal family in 2019 on the Buckingham Palace balcony | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Ben Leo opened up a discussion with royal writer Phil Dampier about the monarchy’s future in light of the lack of working royals. He believes the royal family is “falling apart at the seams after Queen Elizabeth’s death.” Dampier agreed.

“We’ve got this slimmed-down monarchy. Prince Andrew is in disgrace, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved to California,” Dampier responded.

“Now we’ve lost two main players,” he continued. “During a very busy royal year.”

Dampier shared news of how King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, were set to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Conference in Samoa. Then, they were to visit Australia and New Zealand. Subsequently, those plans appear to be on the back burner.

Prince William may have stepped in to assist his father temporarily, but as Kate continues her cancer treatment, the prospect of taking over all of King Charles’ royal appearances seems unlikely. Dampier says that, at this point, all the monarchy can do is take each day, week, and month at a time.

Kate Middleton is continuing her treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.