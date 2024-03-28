The Princess of Wales likely tailored her remarks to suit Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis ages.

In a Kensington Palace video, Kate Middleton discussed the importance of telling Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis about her cancer diagnosis. But King Charles’ former butler thinks the Princess of Wales subsequently had “very difficult and different” conversations with her children as she continues treatment.

Kate Middleton prioritized telling her children about cancer diagnosis in a way they would understand

Grant Harrold worked for King Charles for seven years when he was the Prince of Wales. He was employed by the royal family from 2004 to 2011.

Harrold told The New York Post that he is “sure” the conversations between Kate Middleton and her three children were “different.” Harrold believes the Princess of Wales tailored the conversation to suit Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ ages.

“I’m sure it was a very difficult and very different conversation between children,” Harrold states. “For instance, for Louis, I’m sure the conversation was more sugarcoated than it was with George and Charlotte.”

“The older children can understand more. So I’d imagine it was a little more frank but undoubtedly staying positive, which is so important,” he explained.

“That’s why when you now look at the picture of Kate with her three children, it brings a tear to your eye. For any mother to have that conversation is huge. And you can imagine Charlotte and George will be good supporters of her.”

“It’s a tricky one,” he told The New York Post. “I’m sure the children will be handling it as any kids would be expected to handle it, but I think their parents are very good at being calm and collected, and I think that will rub off on the children.”

Kate Middleton prioritized her children during an official cancer statement

On March 22, Kate Middleton released a short video about her health. After a January surgery, she announced she was diagnosed with cancer.

The Princess of Wales discussed “an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family.” She admits the news she had cancer “came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

She added, “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.”

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be ok. As I have said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal: in my mind, body, and spirits.”

Why did Kate Middleton wait to reveal her cancer diagnosis?

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William and Prince Louis on Christmas Day 2023 | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

It is believed that Kate Middleton timed her video message to coincide with her children’s Easter break. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis attend Lambrook School. The private prep school is located near their Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor.

Kate likely wanted her children isolated from the chatter surrounding her condition. By telling the world when the children were out of school, she could adequately prepare them, without outside interference, about what they could expect moving forward.

Lambrook is a private school, so it gets longer term breaks than state-run schools. They have a three-week break until their summer term commences on April 17. Their term ends at the beginning of July 2024.

Kate Middleton continues to receive treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.