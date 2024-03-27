The royal family has been dealing with a number of medical issues since the start of 2024 -- and it's expected that Prince Edward, who is Charles' youngest brother, could see an increase in royal engagements.

The royal family has been going through a lot ever since the start of 2024. In January, the palace announced that Kate Middleton had undergone a planned abdominal surgery and would be out of royal duties for about two months. Shortly after, King Charles revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a prostate procedure. And things only became more difficult when Kate Middleton announced she has been diagnosed with cancer as well.

Now, with Kate and Charles out on medical leave and Prince William and Camilla Parker Bowles taking care of them, the public could start seeing a lot more of Prince Edward, Charles’ youngest sibling.

Prince Edward and King Charles | Tim Graham/Getty Images

Prince Edward is reportedly going to step up royal duties

There have been numerous reports that the royal family could see Edward, Charles’ youngest brother and the youngest sibling among Queen Elizabeth’s four kids, step up and take on more royal duties. According to The Telegraph, Edward is going to become the face of the royal family — at least, temporarily — while the core four royals all take time away from the spotlight.

There have also been rumors that William is taking a four-week break from royal duties to spend time with Kate and his kids. The kids had a holiday break at the end of March, which appeared to be timed well with Kate’s announcement.

With that said, Edward will need to step up since Prince Andrew was relieved of royal duties due to his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Edward, who is the Duke of Edinburgh and is married to Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, completed nearly 300 royal engagements last year but is expected to increase that number this year. Sophie is also a working royal, but it’s unclear if she will increase her royal engagements and appearances. The couple have two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, though neither performs official royal duties.

Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh | Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

It’s unclear if or when Kate Middleton and King Charles will return to royal duties

Not much is known about either royal’s diagnosis. Kate and Charles only learned of their illnesses mere weeks apart (at the most), and both have remained fairly quiet about any details. It’s unclear what type or stage either royal is dealing with, but both the royals and the palace remain optimistic about the treatment plan.

Kate was initially projected to return to the spotlight on Easter, though it has now been suggested the entire Wales family will be absent from this year’s Easter services. No return date has been announced for the princess, and while Charles is hoping to attend Easter services, he also does not have a return date to resume royal duties. For now, fans and people worldwide wish both royals a speedy recovery.