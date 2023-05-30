Kate Middleton Is a ‘Glistening Diamond’ Says Body Language Expert: She Has Royal Persona ‘Down to Perfection’

Kate Middleton has spent more than a decade cultivating her royal persona. The Princess of Wales has become a beacon of light within the House of Windsor for her unflappable personality, ability to adapt to any circumstance, and, most of all, as a stellar representation of the monarchy’s future. A body language expert calls Kate a “glistening diamond” who has her royal persona “down to perfection.”

Kate Middleton appears at the Foundling Museum to meet those with lived experience of the care system, foster carers, and adoptive parents to hear about their experiences on May 25, 2023 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton has become the face of the monarchy’s future

Kate Middleton appears to have become the face of the monarchy’s future. Prince William’s wife, who does not have a royal bloodline, plays just as vital a role in the royal family as any other of its senior members.

Body language expert Louise Mahler summarized that Kate has spent years assuming her royal role. She shared her remarks during an appearance on the Australian morning show, Sunrise.

Mahler discussed Kate’s appearance at King Charles’ coronation. She admits Prince William’s wife has her role in the monarchy “down to perfection.”

“She is like a glistening diamond,” Mahler stated. “[Kate] has years of practice, and she has it down to perfection like no other performer I’ve ever seen.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s late coronation entrance had a reason behind it, says body language expert

Louise Maher claims that she found it odd that Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived after King Charles entered into Westminster Abbey for his coronation. She wondered aloud why the procession ended up in this manner when the king was set to arrive last.

To Sunrise, Maher states she believes William and Kate’s late entrance was for a reason. “In retrospect, I was thinking, ‘That’s odd.’ However, I think it was odd.”

“In fact, I think it was a clear way of avoiding [Prince] Harry,” she deduced. “It was a way of not having to engage with Harry.”

“They didn’t want any contact with Harry whatsoever. So they were behind, which is not where they would normally be,” she claimed.

However, royal reporter Omid Scobie claimed other reasons contributed to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ late arrival at King Charles’ coronation. These included their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In a passage for Harper’s Bazaar, he wrote, “The room for error was nil. And thankfully, due to the weeks of rehearsals that the royals took part in ahead of the coronation, the day went ahead smoothly. In fact, apart from Prince William and Princess Kate joining the procession late (children were to blame, a source tells me).”

Since King Charles’ coronation, Kate Middleton has kept a busy royal schedule

Kate Middleton appears at the Chelsea Flower Show for the first time since 2019 | Jordan Pettitt-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Since King Charles’ coronation, Kate Middleton has kept to a busy schedule of events. The Princess of Wales was seen at several key events in the month of May.

Most recently, Kate was featured at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show. This was Kate’s first visit to the event since 2019.

There, she joined a Children’s Picnic where 10 schools who took part in the RHS Campaign for School Gardening were there to greet her. She also participated in a bug hunt and helped the children plan home-grown meals.

Kate made a surprise cameo during the opening sequence of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. She also supported workers at the Percy Community Centre in Bath.

The Princess of Wales also appeared on behalf of the Anna Freud Centre, of which she is a patron. She was also photographed farming bees for World Bee Day.

Elements of this story were first reported by Country & Town House.