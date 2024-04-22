The Princess of Wales wore a red dress with a white lace collar when she debuted Prince Louis to the world in 2018.

Kate Middleton‘s fashion is almost always on point. Her looks are perfect form head to toe. However, there was one time when her followers weren’t too keen on a particular look. They claim it reminded them of a dress worn by Mia Farrow in the horror classic Rosemary’s Baby.

Kate Middleton’s 2018’s hospital debut resembled Mia Farrow’s ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ outfit

Within hours of delivering her third child, Prince Louis, in 2018, Kate Middleton made her debut as a mother of three on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London. She posed for photographs wearing a bright red Jenny Packham dress with a white lace collar alongside Prince William.

However, it didn’t take long for royal followers to make the connection between Kate’s outfit and that of a famous big-screen mother, Mia Farrow. The actor played the role of Rosemary Woodhouse in the 1968 Roman Polanski film.

Farrow wore an almost identical dress in the film. Her costume was designed by Anthea Sylbert.

Some royal followers at the time took to Twitter to share their remarks. One fan wrote, “He chose you, honey! From all the women in the world to be the mother of his only living son!” Loving Kate Middleton’s Rosemary’s Baby vibes.” A second tweeted, “Kate wearing the same frock as Rosemary did in Rosemary’s Baby…hmmm should we be a little bit concerned?”

Why did Kate Middleton wear a dress with such strange movie ties to debut Prince Louis?

It is highly unlikely that Kate Middleton nor Jenny Packham realized the dress’s tie-in to the horror classic Rosemary’s Baby when it was chosen for her to wear as she exited the hospital. At first, royal watchers were quick to draw comparisons to the crimson outfit Princess Diana wore after giving birth to Prince Harry in 1983.

When Kate first introduced Prince George to the world, she donned a blue and white, short-sleeved Jenny Packham dress. At the time, the dress was reportedly a nod to Princess Diana, Prince William’s mother, who wore a green polka dot dress to present Prince William in 1982.

For Princess Charlotte’s royal family debut, Kate wore a white and yellow floral dress with 3/4 sleeves. It, too, was made by Packham.

What was the horror classic ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ about?

John Cassavetes and Mia Farrow in the horror classic ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ | CBS via Getty Images

Rosemary’s Baby is a psychological horror film by Roman Polanski, based on the novel by Ira Levin. It stars Mia Farrow and John Cassavetes.

The story of Rosemary’s Baby follows a young couple, Rosemary and Guy Woodhouse, who move into an old New York City apartment building with a dark history. Soon after, Rosemary becomes pregnant, but as her pregnancy progresses, she becomes increasingly suspicious of her neighbors and her husband’s involvement in a sinister cult.

She eventually realizes that her baby is actually the offspring of Satan, conceived through an assault while she was unconscious. However, despite her shock and horror, Rosemary decides to embrace motherhood and care for her child.

After first believing her child had died during birth, Rosemary learns that the infant is still alive. She accepts her fate as the mother of the possessed child and her fate within the cult’s dark world.

Perhaps Kate Middleton and Prince William are horror movie fans? Nonetheless, it was likely just a strange and funny coincidence that Kate’s dress mirrored the heroine of the late 60s spooky classic back in 2018.