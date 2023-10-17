The Princess of Wales was on the receiving end of her brother-in-law's risqué gag gift hours after marrying Prince William.

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton were once much closer than their current estranged relationship. In fact, after her wedding to his brother Prince William, Harry gifted her a risque item, a furry thong, that she found hilarious. Here are all the details.

Kate Middleton was on the receiving end of Prince Harry’s naughty wedding gift

After her wedding to Prince William in 2011, Kate Middleton received a naughty gift from her new brother-in-law, Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex recounted the events of the hilarious moment after the 2011 royal wedding in his book Spare, as reported by The Mirror.

The royal family gathered together after the ceremony for a Buckingham Palace reception. There, Harry delivered an improvised speech for the new bride and groom.

Harry shared heartfelt sentiments of the couple and funny memories from his and William’s childhood. However, one moment in particular left the crowd in hysterics.

Harry read letters sent to William and Kate from people around the world. This included a note reportedly from one man in the United States who tried to capture 1,000 stoats to create a garment for Kate.

However, since the man reportedly only caught two in one year, there was only enough fur gathered to craft the smallest piece of clothing, an ermine thong. Harry kept the gag going as he finished reading the letter, then reached into his pocket.

He then pulled the furry thong out and waved it before Kate. In turn, she found the gag hilarious and broke into laughter.

Harry concluded his speech by remembering his and William’s late mother, Princess Diana. He shared with the attendees that Diana would have loved to be there for the wedding and that she would have loved his furry thong joke.

Prince Harry shared he wasn’t Prince William’s best man in ‘Spare’

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ memoir | Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

In Spare, Prince Harry revealed other surprising news about Prince William’s to Kate Middleton. Reportedly, he was technically not his brother’s best man.

Instead, William’s friends, James Meade and Thomas van Straubenzee were the best men. Here’s what Harry had to say about his position at the wedding.

“The public had been told I was to be the best man, but that was a bare-faced lie. The public expected me to be the best man, and thus, the Palace saw no choice but to say that I was,” Harry explained.

Harry continued, “In truth, Willy didn’t want me giving a best-man speech. He didn’t think it safe to hand me a live mic and put me in a position to go off script. I might say something wildly inappropriate. He wasn’t wrong.”

He added the lie helped to cover James and Thomas’ identities. Harry believed the press would have hounded the men had the news leaked of their critical roles in William and Kate’s wedding.

“Both chaps were shy, quiet. They couldn’t handle such an onslaught and shouldn’t be expected to,” Harry wrote. “Willy explained all this to me, and I didn’t blink. I understood. We even laughed about it, speculating about the inappropriate things I might’ve said in my speech.”

Royal protocol dictated what the brothers wore on Prince William’s wedding day

Prince Harry also noted that the Palace dictated his and his brother’s clothing on William’s wedding day. Harry admitted William did not want to wear the red uniform of the Irish Guards that he donned in April 2011.

Instead, William wanted to wear his Household Cavalry uniform, which Queen Elizabeth rejected. Harry tried to reassure his brother that he looked great in the heavily decorated red jacket and black pants.

“I assured [William] that he looked bloody smart in the Harp of Ireland, with the Crown Imperial and the forage cap with the regimental motto: Quis Separabit? Who shall separate us? It didn’t seem to make an impression,” he explained.

However, Harry noted he, too, was uncomfortable in the outfit chosen for him on that day. “I, on the other hand, did not look smart, nor did I feel comfortable, in my Blues and Royals uniform, which protocol dictated that I wear. I’d never worn it before and hoped not to wear it again anytime soon.”

The relationship between Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William remains estranged. Their royal rift occurred after Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, left their roles as senior royals in 2020 and began speaking out against the royal family one year later.