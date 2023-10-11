The king of the United Kingdom has reportedly grouped his son, daughter-in-law, and brother into a distinct group outside of their senior royal titles.

Over three years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exited the royal family for good, King Charles has reportedly placed his son and daughter-in-law in a new category with Prince Andrew. Meet the “others,” claims a royal commentator.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly fall into a new category within the royal family

Royal commentator Daniela Esler writes in an essay for News.com.au that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now fall within a new category within the royal family. She claims King Charles is doing a “reset” of senior royals.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer working royals, their status has not changed within the Firm. Therefore, they remain senior royals due to Harry’s rank as fifth in line to the British throne.

But that doesn’t mean King Charles cannot categorize his estranged son and daughter-in-law into an entirely new category. According to Elser, this is precisely what the monarch did.

“The source for this particular morsel is the Daily Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column,” Elser writes. “According to Hardcastle, four months on from Charles’ coronation and debut go at not falling over while holding a sceptre, his majesty has been hard at work and has radically reset his late mother’s concept of the ‘Family Firm.’”

She continued, “Rather, this ‘reset’ has seen the king break his family down into four categories: senior royals, working royals, non-working royals, and others. It is into that final inglorious group, the ‘others,’ that the Sussexes have been lumped along with disgraced ducal potato and the second worst Duke of York in history, Prince Andrew.”

King Charles has reportedly acted harsher toward Prince Harry and Meghan Markle than Prince Andrew

King Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2018 on the Buckingham Palace balcony | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Daniela Elser claims that King Charles appears to have softened his attitude toward his younger brother, Prince Andrew, but not toward Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Charles seems to not want to reconcile after the couple spent the better part of three years publicly bashing the royal family.

“While earlier this year, the King had tried to oust Andrew from Royal Lodge, the 30-room bit of prize real estate he has called home since the Queen Mother’s 2002 death. However, it now looks like his majesty has surrendered to his pompous brother’s intractability and refusal to downgrade,” Elser wrote.

However, within 24 hours of the release of Harry’s memoir Spare, Charles reportedly began proceedings to move him and Meghan from their UK home, Frogmore Cottage. Elser claims, “It is impossible to read this situation as anything, but the king had little appetite or interest in extending the same leniency toward Harry and Meghan that he has to Andrew.”

She concluded, “It is a horrible look for the king that the Duke of York can now gobble down Victoria sponges sent over from castle kitchens while Harry can’t even get his family, one of the largest property holders in Britain, to stump up a spare room.”

“If this is what his majesty’s ‘radical reset’ looks like, then God help us, pheasant everywhere and all those cousins of his still living at Kensington Palace, if he ever really does a hard reset.”

When did King Charles see Prince Harry last?

The last time Prince Harry was seen alongside his father, King Charles, was during the funeral of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in September 2022. Harry subsequently attended King Charles’ coronation in May 2023 alone, leaving his wife Meghan Markle and their two children home in California.

In September 2023, Harry traveled to the United Kingdom for the Well Child Awards, landing the day before the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death. However, a palace insider told The Daily Mail that the king had “no time in the diary” to see his son.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, recently traveled to New York City to participate in discussions regarding mental health. They visited a Brooklyn, New York charter school, followed by an appearance during Mental Health Day held at New York City’s Hudson Yards.