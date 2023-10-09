The Duchess of Sussex is also known by a title she rarely if ever uses, Princess Henry.

Lady Colin Campbell has debunked misconceptions regarding Meghan Markle‘s royal rank. The royal insider explains the Duchess of Sussex’s titles and why some are used while others are not.

Royal insider Lady Colin Campbell discussed Meghan Markle’s official title in a new video shared on her YouTube channel. The topic of Meghan’s official title came up as she read an email from a viewer.

The question was, “I am curious. Why does Meghan have a British aristocratic title and call herself Princess of the United Kingdom when she has no British citizenship?”

Campbell responded, “Well, she is a princess of the United Kingdom. By virtue of being married to a prince of the United Kingdom.”

She continued, “That is her rank. Her title is Duchess of Sussex.”

“I think you are harkening back, whether intentionally or otherwise, to Archie’s [Meghan and Prince Harry’s firstborn son} birth certificate. The birth certificate says ‘rank or profession,'” Campbell explains.

“Her rank is Princess of the United Kingdom, and that is customary of how royal birth certificates are done. On the certificate, the parents’ ranks are put in.”

She concluded in a tongue-in-cheek manner, “So instead of ‘actress’ or ‘hustler,’ it says Princess of the United Kingdom. That does not indicate she is a British citizen, which she is not.”

Meghan Markle has a ‘right’ to use her princess title, says Lady Colin Campbell

Lady Colin Campbell clarified why Meghan Markle is allowed to use the title of princess when she is not a British citizen. It is as simple, she says, as who she is married to.

“A woman married to a man with a British title has the use of the title as his wife,” Campbell explains. “Therefore, although not widely known as one, Meghan Markle has a formal rank as a princess.”

“Whether you’re Mrs. Jones, Lady Jones, or Princess of Jones, that is your aristocratic title,” she says. “You don’t have to be British to have the right to use the title.”

Will Meghan Markle ever be known as Princess Meghan?

Meghan Markle on her wedding day to Prince Harry in 2018 when she assumed the title of Duchess of Sussex and Princess Henry | Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle is in a different position than other royal women and senior royals of the British royal family. Despite being a princess, she will never technically be known as Princess Meghan.

This distinction is reserved for those born into the royal family. However, had she not been given the Sussex title, Meghan would have been Princess Henry, Prince Harry’s birth name.

Surprisingly, the same rule applies to Kate Middleton, Prince William’s wife. While she now holds the title of Princess of Wales, she is technically not Princess Catherine. Most women who marry into the royal family do not use the formal princess title, which would involve dropping their name.

Meghan Markle is no longer a working royal. She left her senior role within the monarchy alongside her husband, Prince Harry, in early 2020. The couple married in 2018 after dating for just over one year.