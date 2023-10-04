The Duchess of Sussex's rumored book may perpetuate conflicting stories about her royal past says Angela Levin.

The potential for “moans and groans” and “untruths” from a Meghan Markle memoir is huge, claims a royal author. They believe the book could mirror Prince Harry’s Spare, filled with even more ways the royal family reportedly treated both Meghan and the Duke of Sussex poorly.

Reports suggest Meghan Markle could be planning on writing her memoir on her life following the success of Prince Harry’s book Spare. Royal biographer Angela Levin claims Meghan Markle’s rumored autobiography will be full of “untruths.”

“We all believed, I have, anyway, and lots of others, that it’ll be moans and groans about how badly she was treated as a royal,” Levin told Sky News host Paul Murray. “It’ll be another record like Harry’s but only more powerful.”

Levin continued, “It’ll be full of untruths, won’t it? Because we’re used to her not actually quite hitting the nail on the head when it comes to truths.”

Meghan Markle’s team is putting out a stream of ‘PR nonsense’ claims royal author

Angela Levin explained that Meghan Markle’s PR team is setting her up for her next big project. However, she says they are putting out a stream of “nonsense” to elevate her public profile.

However, Levin believes that all the cheerful chatter surrounding Meghan has had the opposite effect. “They say how much she’s changed, and she’s happy about everything,” she begins.

“The interesting thing for me is that she’s [rumored to have] said she’s writing her own biography,” Levin continues. “But she’s supposed to be happy and jolly, has changed her life, and is looking forward.”

Therefore, Levin concludes, “Either she is going to say how happy she is, or she will go backward and say what a terrible time she had and how awful everyone has been to her.”

“That’s a good one to see if she’s as happy and jolly as she says. We shall see.”

Meghan Markle was last seen at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games

Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

The Duchess of Sussex last appeared publicly at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games. The events were held in Dusseldorf, Germany, beginning Sept. 9 through the 16th.

Prince Harry served in the British Army for 10 years and served two tours in Afghanistan. He created the Paralympics-style competition for injured, sick, and wounded service personnel and veterans.

The Duke of Sussex arrived for the game’s opening. However, Meghan Markle was three days late to the event, citing childcare reasons for her delay.

Meghan reunited with her husband at the Friends and Family event. “It is so special to be here, and I’m so sorry that I was a little late for the party.”

She continued, per Hello!, “Just like so many of you, we know this is about family, friends, and the community that Invictus has created. So I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled home. Getting milkshakes, doing school drop-off.”

After the Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly took a quick getaway to the coastal town of Melides in the Alentejo region of Portugal. This extended their time away from their home and children by another four days.