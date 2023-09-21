Does the Duchess of Sussex like to be the center of attention? Two different opinions form a good argument on Talk TV.

Talk TV’s Kevin O’Sullivan clashed with a PR expert over their differing views about how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are portrayed in the press. One believes that the couple’s recent Invictus Games appearance was a way to “polish their image” and “hog the limelight.” However, the other states, Meghan is being treated unfairly. Here are all the details.

‘Does Meghan Markle like to hog the limelight?’ says TV host: PR expert responds

Kevin O’Sullivan posed a loaded question to PR expert Carla Speight, “Does Meghan Markle like to hog the limelight?” His query is on the heels of Prince Harry and Meghan’s participation at the Invictus Games in Germany.

Sullivan called the couple’s appearance at the games “One hell of a PR campaign” and believes they used the games to “polish their image.”

He asked Speight, “Do you think Meghan and Harry tried to put their best foot forward for the Invictus Games? They are trying to polish their image.”

Speight responded, “If Harry hadn’t been there, they’d be asking ‘why not?’ If Meghan had [arrived on the first day], critics would have said ‘it’s all about Meghan.”

The TV host then asked the PR expert, “You don’t think [Meghan] likes to hog the limelight at all?” She responded the accusation was “unfair.”

“I think that’s a bit unfair,” she claims. “No more so than Kate [Middleton] does in a situation when she and William are together.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘comparison’ to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s limelight is ‘huge’ says PR Expert

Kate Middleton and Prince William appear to stand in a more secure place image-wise than Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PR expert Carla Speight believes this is by design.

“The comparison between the women is huge,” Speight says. “It’s very much Saint William and Saint Kate.”

She continues, “Which makes sense because the two of them are going to end up being king and queen. They’ve got a lot of groundwork to make sure the royal family is still favorable in the future [with the public].”

“It’s the saintly version they are presenting [of the Prince and Princess of Wales].I have no problem with that,” Speight continues.

“However, Meghan shows up at the Invictus games, and the press claims she’s making it all about her. She’s supporting her husband in a charity that he started, and he’s passionate about.”

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taking a page from Princess Diana’s playbook?

Princess Diana draws attention to the problem of landmines in Africa | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

TV host Kevin O’Sullivan and PR Expert Carla Speight agree that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking their cues from Harry’s mom, Princess Diana. The late Princess of Wales also spoke publicly against the royal family, wrote a book, and courted the press to her advantage, using her time in the limelight to her advantage.

Speight says, “[Harry and Meghan] have made huge mistakes. The book, the Netflix documentary, and Oprah.”

She continues, “It’s no different from how Princess Diana exited the royal family. She released a book; she went on Panorama. Diana invited the press in for Halo mines and for [her work with] HIV. If she had Netflix, she would have likely done the same thing as Harry.”

“If they would have led with that their charity work [instead of leaning into their dissatisfaction with the royal family], I think public perception would have been completely different,” Speight concluded. “They have made big mistakes, have realized this, and are trying to rebuild their image,” Sullivan agreed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to their California home, where they live with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, at the conclusion of the Invictus Games. The couple’s Heart of Invictus docuseries is available to stream on Netflix.