'Every day that passes, they’re more established in California,' a royal biographer said of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle may still be the Duchess of Sussex, but she’s done with the British royal family. A royal biographer says the 42-year-old has royal life firmly in her “rearview.” What needs to be next for the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. Plus, why other royals may be envious of their California life.

Meghan’s ‘making her own life’ in California

According to biographer Andrew Morton, who famously penned Princess Diana’s 1992 biography and literally wrote the book on Meghan — he released Meghan: A Hollywood Princess in 2018 — it looks like the former Suits doesn’t probably won’t return to the U.K. anytime soon.

“Meghan is making her own life on the West Coast. The royal family is very much in the rearview mirror of her life. She’s moved on,” Morton said (via Express).

As for what she and Prince Harry are up to in Montecito, California, where they live with their children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, they’re slowly but surely putting down roots. And, it seems, potentially returning to past projects.

“From what I gather, Meghan is going to start a new, updated version of [her lifestyle blog] The Tig. So I think [Harry and Meghan] got their own lives, and they’ve worked it out. And every day that passes, they’re more established in California.”

Meghan shut down The Tig in April 2017 after launching it in 2014. At the time a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the former Suits star had “absolutely no plans” for a relaunch. While she’s not back to running her blog, Meghan — and Harry — are in an ideal location for charity work.

“The state where they live is crowded with billionaires and millionaires,” Morton continued. “So if they want to raise money for their charities, they’ve picked … very fertile ground. Other royals will envy that they can go to a dinner and raise millions of dollars for their charities. So that’s what they’ll do.”

Meghan didn’t adopt the royal family’s ‘rules and rituals’

Speaking about how Meghan’s relationship with the royal family deteriorated, Morton explained that, in his opinion, she didn’t successfully navigate the monarchy’s restrictions.

“I just feel that Meghan’s never really embraced the rules and rituals of the royal family,” he said. “She didn’t understand that she had to curtsy to the queen [Elizabeth II] in private. It’s no secret that there’s not much love lost between Kate [Middleton] and Meghan, and Meghan is making her own life on the West Coast. She’s a celebrity.”

A return to Britain is unlikely for Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Harry and Meghan back in England? Not likely, according to Morton. “They’re not popular in Britain by any means,” he said. “There’s no great movement in Britain for them to come back.”

The biographer went on to say the Duke and Duchess of Sussex need to focus on their own brand as opposed to royal grievances. “They seem settled in the United States, and Harry’s doing what he always wanted to do. He never really wanted to be a royal, never really wanted to spend all his time on royal duties.

“They could have made something more if they’d given more attention and focus on what they’ve been asked to do,” he added. “The queen deliberately gave Harry and Meghan jobs in the Commonwealth. She recognized that they could go live somewhere outside of Britain. They could go live in New Zealand, South Africa, or Canada and do their work from there … There wouldn’t be any kind of competition with [Prince] William and Kate.”

“The opportunity was there for Meghan and Harry, but they chose to go a different path,” Morton concluded.