The Duke and Duchess of Sussex understood each others needs from the beginning of their relationship says biographer Tom Quinn.

After years of playing the role of the royal family’s most eligible bachelor, Prince Harry married actor Meghan Markle in 2018. However, while it appeared on the surface the couple had little in common, Meghan apparently “clicked” with Harry for one key reason, says a royal biographer.

What was the one thing that ‘clicked’ between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Royal biographer Tom Quinn, author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, told Express that one element in the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just “clicked.” Here’s what he had to say.

Quinn suggested that Meghan allowed Harry the freedom to leave his role as a royal spare to his brother, Prince William. But, this one element of their relationship reportedly intrigued Harry, as he felt stuck in his position as a senior royal.

He said, “All Harry’s complaining is really about the fact that he’s not number one, he doesn’t have a bigger role. However, I think that’s why he clicked with Meghan because she comes from a society where if you work hard and you’re talented, you can get to the top.”

Quinn alleges that outside of his royal birthright, Harry could achieve whatever goals he wanted outside of the parameters of the royal family. Subsequently, he believes Meghan showed Harry that side of life he never would have known as a senior royal.

This was the same reason Meghan Markle didn’t like being a working royal, says author

Despite her popularity, Tom Quinn claims that Meghan Markle had difficulties fitting into the royal system because of its rigidity. The same reason Prince Harry wanted to leave the firm was the same reason Meghan didn’t like being a working royal.

Quinn stated, “It’s obvious when you think about it, but I think she thought she could come into the royal family and be the star.” He continued, “And of course, she [Meghan] couldn’t because the monarchical structures are medieval, they’re rigid.”

Perhaps the biggest obstacle was that Harry would never play a vital role in the monarchy as his brother, Prince William, does and will. He and his wife, Kate Middleton, will someday be the king and queen of the United Kingdom. “You can’t change the fact that William and Kate are number one,” Quinn added of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry discusses being a ‘Spare’ in his memoir

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry admits that he didn’t like playing second fiddle to his brother, Prince William. He claims he was born to support his brother in all cases, even via “blood or bone marrow.”

Harry wrote, “I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy.”

He continued by saying his role was to be a “diversion” and “distraction” from his brother or to provide, “if necessary, a spare part” to him. “Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. A speck of bone marrow.”

Prince Harry further explained he understood the concept of “heir” and “spare” his whole life. He revealed that it was made “abundantly clear” to him from the beginning that he was born in case something happened to his brother.

Perhaps his marriage to Meghan Markle did give Prince Harry the chance to free himself from his locked-in royal role. However, in the years since splitting from the royal family, Harry has spent much of that time discussing them, so it appears he may still not be free from the royal role he longed to escape from.