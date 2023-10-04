After the success of his 2023 Invictus Games, where a positive image of Prince Harry emerged after three years of public turmoil, a royal commenter believes the duke is back in “victim mode.” She claims when Harry is faced with opportunities to talk about how he overcame adversities and hardships throughout his life, he flips a switch.

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield claims that Prince Harry switches to “victim mode” when convenient to him. In an interview with Sky News, Schofield claims the duke changes his outlook on himself depending on his situation.

Kinsey Schofield says Prince Harry goes “back into victim mode” when faced with opportunities to discuss how he overcame adversities and hardships. His remarks came after Harry addressed participants at his Invictus Games event and told them not to let people judge them by their past or their hurt.

“What people want from him, especially after the loss of his mother, is for him to say, ‘I came out on the other side,’” she told Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi. “And I am OK.”

She continued, “I am better, and I am stronger. Instead, he wants to take us back to this sad, pathetic place, and we expect more from him.”

Meghan Markle acted protectively toward Prince Harry as he fronted Invictus Event

After a photo emerged of Meghan Markle protectively placing her hand on Prince Harry’s back before an Invictus Games speech, fans of the royal couple praised their connection. However, Kinsley Schofield said the photo made her “gag.”

“I get it, you are in love,” Schofield said of rumors of the couple’s relationship being on thin ice. “The divorce rumors are fake.”

“Team Sussex is strong,” she continued. “But this is overkill when it comes to them trying to prove their point that everything is fine and hunky-dory.”

“It’s logical for us to question what goes on behind closed doors. Sometimes these pictures and the smiles that hurt their faces is too much,” Schofield concluded.

What’s next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle clapping at the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Thus far, no further official appearances for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been released. The couple are, however, keeping busy behind the scenes with several new projects.

ABC News reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a new project in the works. They are developing via their Archwell Productions to develop the bestselling novel Meet Me at the Lake into a feature film.

Harry is also reportedly developing a project for Netflix where he will travel to Africa and follow in the footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana. No further details have yet been released about this particular project.

Prince Harry’s latest project, Heart of Invictus, is currently available to stream on Netflix.