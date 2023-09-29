The Duchess of Sussex and her children are looking to learn a favorite hobby of the Duke's by 2025.

Meghan Markle wants to learn more about Prince Harry’s “sacred” hobby alongside their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. He enjoyed this activity with his brother, Prince William, and their mother, the late Princess Diana. What activity is Meghan Markle so keen on her family learning?

Meghan Markle wants Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to learn their father’s ‘sacred’ hobby

The wife of an Invictus Games board member, Bridget Bridge, told The Mirror that Meghan Markle wants her two children to learn to ski. The royal family are avid skiers and spend time on the slopes during winter vacations.

“Meghan said that she wanted her children to learn to ski and that maybe Whistler was the ideal place. She said she didn’t ski, so we told her they must come and learn,” Bridge explained.

Meghan reportedly hopes her children will learn the skills they need to enjoy the slopes by the next Invictus Games. The 2025 event will be held in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada.

Their father, Prince Harry, was taught to ski as a child. He joined his mother, Princess Diana, and brother, Prince William, on the slopes of Austria for the first time in 1991, at the age of seven.

In his autobiography Spare, Harry called skiing “sacred.” Why does he consider the sport so important?

Why hasn’t Prince Harry ever skied with Meghan Markle?

Cressida Bonas and Prince Harry photographed in 2014 | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a love of the outdoors. They love hiking and enjoying nature.

However, the couple has never skied together. This is surprising as Prince Harry always enjoyed the sport before their romance. Thus far, the Duke of Sussex has not commented why he hasn’t skied with his wife of five years.

In his memoir, Spare, Harry revealed that he and his ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas, whom he dated for two years, shared a love of skiing. He called the activity “sacred” and “symbolic.”

During one of the couple’s skiing trips, Harry opened up to Bonas about his deep pain regarding his mother, Princess Diana’s death. He claimed it was the first time he had cried since his mother’s burial.

“Skiing was so sacred for us, so symbolic. Especially after our previous skiing holiday in Switzerland, when she’d miraculously opened me up,” Harry wrote.

“It happened late one night, after a long day on the slopes and a fun time at après-ski. We’d gone back to my cousin’s chalet, where we were staying, and Cress was washing her face and brushing her teeth while I was sitting on the edge of the bath,” he continued.

“We were talking about nothing special, as I recall, but suddenly she asked about my mother. “I answered her straight-out and then started to cry,” Harry penned.

However, Harry and Meghan have enjoyed a snowy vacation sans skiing

The book ‘Finding Freedom’ about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have never skied together. But, they have enjoyed snowy vacations where they partook in other winter sports.

In 2017, before their wedding, less than six months later, Harry and Meghan spent New Year’s Eve in Norway. Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand reported details regarding their trip in their book Finding Freedom.

“Harry planned a New Year’s trip where they could really get away from it all,” the book claims. “There, Harry and Meghan enjoyed seven days of dog sledding, whale watching, dining on local delicacies, and snuggling to watch as the aurora borealis lit up the skies.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently appeared at the 2023 Invictus Games held in Germany. The next event, featuring international wounded, injured, and sick armed forces personnel, takes place in 2025.