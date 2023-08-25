Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Next Big Test’ Claims Expert

A new report claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle disagree on how to raise their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The couple faces their “next big test,” says a royal expert, as they navigate parenthood. How do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to raise their children? Royal expert Tom Bower wrote three …

A new report claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle disagree on how to raise their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The couple faces their “next big test,” says a royal expert, as they navigate parenthood.

How do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to raise their children?

Royal expert Tom Bower wrote three books on the royal family. His latest is Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors.

Bower spoke to GBNews’ Tom Wootton and weighed in on claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at odds as to how to raise their children. A fundamental difference between the couple could be at play.

“If you can’t agree on how to bring up your children, it becomes a major problem! This is Harry and Meghan’s next big test,” he explained.

“It’s for this reason,” he begins. “Meghan and Harry come from different cultures,” Bower continued.

“Harry has never been properly educated,” he claims. “He had terrible A-levels,” says the expert. A-levels are UK subject-based qualification exams for students aged 16 and above.

“In Eton of all places. Where most students get straight A’s,” Bower explains.

On the other hand, Meghan “worked hard” and went to “excellent schools,” including Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles. She also double majored in theater and international studies at Northwester’s School of Communication in Evanston, IL.

Therefore, he believes this difference will continue to split the couple regarding their children. Prince Archie currently attends preschool near the couple’s Montecito, CA home.

Was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to move to the U.S. about their children?

In August 2022, Meghan Markle was the subject of a feature article for The Cut. Journalist Allison Davies interviewed her and discussed Prince Archie’s schooling in America versus the United Kingdom.

Meghan claimed that if she lived in the United Kingdom, she could never do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call.

Meghan said, “Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child.”

In the same interview, Harry called the paparazzi’s intent on snapping photos of royal children “this sort of rabid feeding frenzy. Kids don’t get a choice; they don’t get a say in it”.

For Meghan and Harry, it’s been ‘mayhem in Montecito’

Royal expert Tom Bower alluded to growing pains five years into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage. He noted several instances where the couple appeared to be moving in different directions.

“It’s been Mayhem in Montecito,” he began. “Harry in Tokyo for the first time, looking happy.”

He continued, “Then there’s Meghan in the deep heat of [August] in California wearing a coat and making a statement she’s back in business as a single, professional woman.”

“Meghan is showing she’s happy without Harry, and Harry is happy without Meghan. So what is going to happen?” he asked on the heels of reports Meghan is pivoting her career to become an influencer.

Neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle have spoken out regarding reports regarding their children or their separate projects. The couple is scheduled to appear at the Invictus Games in Germany in early September 2023.