Royal experts agree that the relationship between Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is getting worse, not better.

The rift between Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appears to be deepening rather than healing. According to experts who closely follow the royal family, the divide is likely permanent, with Kate unwilling to mend fences.

Insights reveal that Kate’s sentiments stem from deep disappointment and feelings of betrayal. The chances of reconciliation seem to be diminishing, as both sides are entrenched in their views and continue to live their lives separately.

Kate Middleton is not open to reconciling with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

According to several specialists on the royal family, the rift between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the monarchy is likely irreparable.

Jennie Bond, a journalist who once covered the royal beat for the BBC, offered her thoughts on the royal drama. According to Page Six, Bond opined that Kate was deeply stung by Harry and Meghan’s choices since stepping away from royal duties.

As a result, Kate is not open to smoothing things over with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Drawing from her own experience of a cohesive family, Kate found it challenging to comprehend how familial ties could fray to such an extent.

Bond observed that Kate did attempt to bridge the gap, particularly during a conversation with Harry following Prince Philip’s funeral. However, a heated argument between William and Harry after the ceremony made it clear that the divide was not going to close anytime soon.

“They’ve closed their minds to that possibility and decided to get on with their lives,” Bond shared.

Katie Nicholl breaks down how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royals broke down

According to Katie Nicholl, a well-known expert on the royal family, the bonds among the once-close Fab Four began to unravel. The main cause was Harry’s less-than-flattering remarks about Kate in his contentious memoir, Spare.

Nicholl emphasized that Prince Harry violated an unspoken rule by airing family grievances publicly, especially in his memoir.

“When you think of the personal revelations — and I think you can call them snide remarks made about Kate in Spare — Harry broke the one rule, and that is staying silent on family matters,” Nicholl stated.

The royal expert further detailed how the relationship between Kate and Harry has suffered irreparable damage.

After stepping back from their royal responsibilities in 2020, Harry and Meghan relocated to Montecito, California. They’re raising their two kids, four-year-old Prince Archie and two-year-old Princess Lilibet, in the States, as opposed to England.

Even with the ongoing tensions, Harry and Meghan did attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last year. This signals that, while relationships may be strained, certain family obligations still hold.

Kate Middleton doesn’t do ‘angry’ it is a case of her being ‘disappointed’ instead

In her thorough breakdown, Nicholl explained how Kate and William have emotionally processed Harry and Meghan’s conduct over the recent years.

Nicholl suggested that Kate isn’t prone to fury but feels a deep sense of disappointment and betrayal. This is especially true given that she couldn’t publicly respond—and Harry was aware of this limitation.

“I don’t think Kate does angry. I think it is more a case of feeling very disappointed, very let down, and feeling hurt knowing that she had no right of reply — and Harry knew full well she had no right of reply,” Nicholl stated.

The commentator stated that William felt extreme resentment toward his brother for dragging his wife into the public limelight via his memoir. It was particularly maddening since Kate had often played the role of mediator.

Nicholl argued that Kate’s involvement in this messy affair wasn’t just distressing for her but indeed riled William.

Meanwhile, Kinsey Schofield, another royal authority, noted a profound deficit of trust among them now. The two camps are wary of their private discussions leaking, so they hesitate to converse openly.