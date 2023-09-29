Royal experts have differing opinions on if the rift between Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be healed.

The complex dynamics between Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a subject of global fascination. Tensions between the couples have been well-documented, keeping royal watchers on their toes.

Expert insights offer a range of perspectives on the possibility of a reconciliation. There are nuanced indicators that might signal a detente between the two royal duos, and these clues could act as a gauge for any future harmonious relations.

Royal expert believes Prince William and Kate Middleton could reconcile with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

A seasoned royal commentator suggests that there may be a faint chance for Harry and Meghan to mend fences with William and Kate. However, the prospects for an immediate reunion between the couples seem rather dim.

Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, believes the chances of a royal reconciliation will improve with time. But if such a mending happens, it will likely serve more as a PR maneuver rather than genuine amicability between the houses.

According to Express, Harrold emphasized that appearances can be deceiving for the royal family. But actions carry more weight to convince the public that any rift has indeed been resolved.

“It’s possible, and there is always a glimmer of hope, particularly after the Queen’s death, but unfortunately I think that’s more a PR stunt,” he shared. “It looks good, and that’s great, but actions speak louder than words so I think for people to believe it is healed they need to be seen.”

The royal expert also pointed out that certain indicators could signal whether the relationship between the two duos is moving in a more positive direction. And the public should be on the lookout for these signs.

These are the signs that could possibly mean that the royal rift has been healed

As Harrold noted, subtle cues might indicate a thawing relationship among the royal family members.

Noticing Prince Harry and Meghan arriving at royal estates in the same vehicle as William and Kate could be one clue of a warming relationship. Additionally, if the couples share short visits or even make joint appearances at social events, these actions might further suggest that relations between them are improving.

While the idea of Meghan and Kate enjoying a polo match side-by-side currently seems far-fetched, such interactions would be a strong indicator that relationships are mending.

“It’s the smaller aspects, such as driving into the royal residences together and Harry and Meghan visiting for a day or two and that’s when we know that things are on the mend,” he explained.

For some years, a rift has persisted between Harry and William. Harry laid out his perspective on this division in his autobiography, Spare, and the Netflix program Harry & Meghan.

Harry and Meghan, of course, left the royal family in 2020.

The chasm between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royals seems beyond repair.

Jennie Bond, a former royal correspondent, stated that Harry and Meghan’s actions deeply offended Kate. As a result, she seems to have ruled out the idea of reconciliation.

According to Page Six, the journalist expressed that coming from a harmonious family herself, Kate found it challenging to grasp how family members could grow apart. She had hoped the strained relationships might heal, particularly after conversations between her, Harry, and William at Prince Philip’s funeral.

Related Prince Charles Warned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry About This 1 Thing Before Leaving the Royal Family

Unfortunately, the opposite occurred, with the brothers engaging in a heated argument following the funeral rites.

Bond also emphasized that Kate and William, being a united duo, have likely reached a mutual understanding that rekindling ties with Harry is improbable in the near term.

“They’ve closed their minds to that possibility and decided to get on with their lives,” Bond explained, adding that Harry crossed lines of maintaining discretion in his memoir.