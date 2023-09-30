Splitting up a bedroom at Balmoral Castle made it clear to Prince Harry that Prince William is the ‘heir’ and he is the ‘spare.’

Nestled within the royal family’s rich tapestry of traditions and opulence, Prince Harry recalled an unspoken but palpable moment. It was then, within the walls of Balmoral Castle, that the roles of “heir” and “spare” crystallized for him and his brother, Prince William.

As the two princes navigated their way through royal upbringing, it was the little things that often spoke the loudest. Sometimes, even the allocation of personal space could reveal more than a grand announcement.

Prince Harry reveals the moment he knew he was the “Spare”

Estates in the royal family, such as Buckingham Palace and Balmoral Castle, are renowned for their sprawling spaces. Buckingham Palace, for instance, has a whopping 775 rooms.

But it might catch royal fans off guard to learn that Harry and William bunked together during their summer stays in Scotland at Balmoral Castle. This is despite the fact that the estate has over 50 bedrooms.

In his candid memoir, Spare, Harry delved into the experience of rooming with his now-estranged brother.

Harry described one specific room that the two princes were allocated at Balmoral Castle. The room was divided into two sections: one noticeably larger and better-equipped, which Prince William occupied.

In contrast, Harry’s portion was more modest, lacking the amenities and luxuries his brother enjoyed. While he never questioned the disparity, Harry acknowledged he didn’t need to.

“I never asked why. I didn’t care. But I also didn’t need to ask. Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare,” Harry wrote.

The Duke of Sussex recalls his time at the iconic Balmoral Castle

Harry offered a richly detailed account of Balmoral Castle’s inner architecture in the same chapter of his memoir.

The Duke of Sussex painted an evocative picture of the primary entryway, highlighting its expansive portico, dark granite steps, and oversized, oak-hued front door. The opening was often left ajar and usually overseen by a single footman dressed in a red uniform.

Harry also described various rooms inside the spacious estate. Each space was designed for activities like sitting, reading, or enjoying tea.

The Duke mentioned a unique space reserved for the palace pages, whom he amusingly refers to as “dotty uncles.”

Harry capped off the description with a nod to the castle’s most significant room. The room, known as the main chamber, stands atop the remnants of an even older 14th-century fortress.

Despite the grandeur of the castle, it is interesting that Harry and William had to share rooms, at least in their younger years.

Prince Harry opens up about spending time with Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle

In Spare, Harry delved into the experience of sharing space with Queen Elizabeth II during his summers at Balmoral.

He recalled that the Queen, often accompanied by her corgis, usually chose to take the elevator to her second-floor bedroom. The four-legged companions seemed to appreciate the lift as well.

“Whenever Granny headed up to her bedroom on the second floor, corgis at her heels, she preferred the lift. The corgis preferred it too,” Harry stated. “Near Granny’s lift, through a pair of crimson saloon doors and along a green tartan floor, was a smallish staircase with a heavy iron banister; it led up to the second floor, where stood a statue of Queen Victoria. I always bowed to her as I passed.”

Related Queen Elizabeth Reminded Her Guests at Balmoral of Royal Protocol in the Most Subtle Way

No longer a Balmoral regular, Harry’s absence is a blend of his choice to step away from royal responsibilities and the academic calendar of his son, Archie.

Unlike in the United Kingdom, where the school year often starts in early September, Archie kicks off his studies in the United States as early as August.

Consequently, when the British royals are settling into Balmoral, Archie is likely already immersed in his new school year. This diverges from the experience of Archie’s cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who generally don’t start their school year until September rolls around.