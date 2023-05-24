Kate Middleton Revealed That a Certain Part of Royal Life Still Makes Her Nervous

Kate Middleton, now known as Princess Kate, might look like she has it all together when it comes to being the Princess of Wales. She met her prince (Prince William, that is), back in 2001 while the two were attending college at the University of St. Andrews, and 10 years later, they tied the knot in a televised ceremony — and one of the most-watched weddings in the world.

The Princess of Wales has been the future queen for a dozen years now, and despite that she appears to look put together on the outside, she did recently reveal one aspect of royal life that she still has to work on.

Kate Middleton | AP Photo/Kin Cheung/Pool

Kate Middleton has been the queen consort for 12 years

When Kate started as a freshman at University of St. Andrews, she could never have guessed where the university experience would take her. That same year, she met Prince William, and the two began dating about a year later. They broke up for a short time in 2004, then again in 2007, before finally getting engaged in 2010 and married in 2011.

Since then, Kate has had one of the highest approval ratings in the entire royal family, and she’s developed into one of the most famous women in the world. She was first the Duchess of Cambridge, but after Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022, she became Kate, Princess of Wales. William is now second in line to the throne, making Kate one step away from becoming queen.

Kate Middleton | Jack Hill/The Times/Rota

Kate Middleton revealed that she still has to learn public speaking skills

Though Kate has made countless public appearances since marrying Prince William in 2011, the princess still has her share of worries as she walks through royal life. During a recent public appearance, Kate confessed that she still has to brush up on her public speaking skills.

While visiting The Dame Kelly Holmes Trust to speak during Mental Health Awareness week in the U.K. in May 2023, Kate revealed her need for growth with speaking publicly. Kelly Holmes, whom the trust is named after, told People that the princess revealed she is “still learning” how to navigate royal life.

“She said she ‘had to learn and she’s still learning every day,’” Holmes said of the princess’ visit, adding that Kate noted she has trouble with public speaking. “Doing public speaking isn’t a natural thing for lots of people, and she said she’s still working that out, how to project,” Holmes added. “She humanized everything to show not everyone’s perfect.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing to become king and queen

Prince William and Princess Kate have been hard at work reshaping the royal family since they wed. The public has always held them in good standing — especially Kate — and once Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their working royal roles, the spotlight opened up that much more for William and Kate to win over the public.

In a poll from April 2023, William’s approval rating was at 72%, with Kate trailing just behind him at 70%, according to The Independent. Both royals out-performed King Charles; he had a 63% approval rating. Harry and Meghan continue to have much lower approval ratings among the British compared to William and Kate, with Harry’s at 25% and Meghan’s at just 22%.