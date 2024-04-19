The domain name belongs to the Duchess of Sussex, but an unknown supporter of the Princess of Wales hijacked it for a good cause.

Meghan Markle‘s American Riviera Orchard domain name has been hijacked in the United Kingdom to support both Kate Middleton and Britons in need. American Riviera Orchard belongs to the Duchess of Sussex, but in the U.K. version, users are redirected to a different website that asks for “forgiveness” and “permission.”

Meghan Markle’s UK website redirects to one supporting Kate Middleton and Britons in need

Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard website and lifestyle brand debuted in March and released its first product on April 17. However, a user in the United Kingdom hijacked Meghan’s domain name and redirected users to a different page altogether.

The redirected page fundraises for a U.K. food bank. It also adds a message of support for Kate Middleton.

The home page of americanrivieraorchard.uk reads, “Forgiveness. Permission. Please donate to the Trussell Trust.”

The link leads to a JustGiving page with a message that reads, “Not Meghan. I hope Meghan wouldn’t mind. Thoughts with Catherine.”

The redirect has a message which reads, “Our vision is for a UK without the need for food banks. We say this because it’s not right that anyone cannot afford their own food. That’s why we are working toward a just, compassionate future, where no one should have to use a food bank to get by.”

“Our vision is ambitious, but we know that if we work together, it is possible. We can create a future where nobody goes hungry because nobody will allow it – when we work Together for Change.”

The page had an initial fundraising goal of $1,200 U.S. dollars. However, in less than 24 hours, it has raised over $10,000, with still more donations rolling in.

The fundraising site has generated support from royal fans in both the UK and USA

A Kate Middleton supporter hijacked Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand in the UK and redirected users to food bank donations | David Gray/Getty Images

The UK website of American Riviera Orchard redirects users to a donation page. There, they can share their monetary support and commentary for the worthy cause.

Supporters wrote the following messages along with their donations. Most, if not all, support the United Kingdom’s working monarchy.

One donator wrote, “Donation given with love and support to The King and The Princess of Wales from Florida, USA.” A second penned, “In honor of Princess Catherine. Love from New Zealand.”

“Sending love to Princess Catherine. And flowers to cheer people who can use help but sorry, no jam,” wrote a third royal fan, who brought up the first product in Meghan Markle’s new line.

“Fantastic idea! There is no need for greed when so many are in need! And best wishes to both the king and Princess,” a final fan noted.

A royal commentator believes that while this particular situation is not ideal for Meghan Markle’s brand, she wouldn’t comment negatively on it. However, they claim Meghan would think this move is “brilliant” due to her philanthropic past.

“The line is that it’s been hacked and hijacked,” said commentator Afua Hagan to TalkTV. “But I think if Meghan Markle saw this, she would think it was brilliant. I don’t think she would be bothered at all.”

Meghan Markle’s US website for American Riviera Orchard website directs users to a waitlist. There, they can add their email address to receive launch news regarding the brand.

The United States Patent Office shares details of the brand. A patent for American Riviera Orchard is still pending as the USPO.

It remains a new application. The trademark has been accepted, but the case has yet to be assigned to an examiner.

The Duchess of Sussex has not yet commented on the fundraising news connected to her domain name.