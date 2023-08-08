Kathryn Dennis recently shared that she had to film the Southern Charm Season 6 reunion knowing that her mom Allison only had a few days to live.

Kathryn, who will not appear in the upcoming season recently opened up on social media about the pain she experienced trying to get through a reunion, knowing she would lose her mother to cancer.

Kathryn shared a tribute to her mom

She posted several photos of her mother, marking the four-year anniversary of her death from ovarian and breast cancer. She also revealed that she didn’t talk about her mother’s diagnosis because her mother asked her not to share her story while filming Southern Charm.

Kathryn Dennis |Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

“Because she never needed the attention,” she captioned the photos. “Just me. And I only needed her. At 11 pm the night before we filmed the Southern Charm season 6 reunion I found out she had been put in hospice and had maybe a few days.”

“The next day we filmed for several long hours and I had to pretend that I wasn’t about to lose my Mother,” she continued. “I did so happily although it was hard because I felt her strength in me, and chose to channel that. I’ve reached the part of my grief journey where it feels natural to share her memory and remind everyone that what you see in me came from her. She had the strength of 100 men. I will carry that strength for the generations to come. May we all honor our Mother and Father indeed while they are here. For when they’re gone you would give anything to hold them dear. Just once more.”

When did Kathryn Dennis’s mom die?

Allison Calhoun Dennis died at age 59 in August 2019. At the time, it was reported that Allison died after an “extended illness.” Kathryn shared that Allison had been ill for more than a year.

“She was sick for a year and a half and I was taking care of her,” told People. “She’s since been living with me, essentially. It’s great to have her around, especially because she’s so good with the kids [St. Julien, 3, and Kensie, 5]. She’s amazing. She’s the best mom I could ever hope for with everything.”

Kathryn also acknowledged that her mother was always by her side, especially during some of the rocky periods in her life. “She stuck by me through so much,” she said. “I don’t know what I would do without her.”

She was in 2 car accidents while facing grief

Kathryn was involved in a minor car accident days before her mother died. Her vehicle “went into the median along U.S. Hwy. 17, hitting a guardrail, three trees, and two light poles,” the local ABC News reported. Kathryn said she was distracted by her children who were sitting in the backseat. No one was injured.

She was involved in another minor fender bender after her mother’s death. Kathryn rear-ended a vehicle that had stopped in front of her, which caused a chain reaction. Her airbags were deployed and no one was injured.

Southern Charm Season 9 premieres on Thursday, September 14 at 9 PM ET on Bravo.