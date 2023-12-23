Kellie Pickler, the American Idol alum who stole viewers’ hearts in 2006, is ready to sell her home. Pickler’s has owned a mansion in Nashville, Tennesee, for over a decade, and now she’s in the market for brand new digs. The property was listed for sale early this month for $2,890,000. Pickler paid $1.5 million for the property when she moved in back in 2010.

Kellie Pickler lists her Nashville home for sale

Kellie Pickler is ready for a new abode. She is looking to unload the house she called home for over a decade. The home offers potential buyers many interesting features and plenty of space. According to Realtor, the house has over 4,000 square feet of living space, a large pool, an expansive kitchen, and a relaxing screened porch. It features four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It is located just minutes from Nashville’s bustling downtown.

The property is in an exclusive and affluent Nashville neighborhood. The neighborhood, and more specifically, Pickler’s block, is dotted with large homes occupied by some of country music’s brightest hopefuls and biggest legends. There is no word on whether she’s purchased a new property in the country music capital.

Kellie Pickler’s Nashville home was the scene of a family tragedy

It’s no surprise that Pickler is ready to part with her Nashville mansion. The home, which Pickler bought in 2010, has a dark history for the country music star. Pickler’s husband, Kyle Jacobs, was found dead in an upstairs bedroom in February 2023. Jacobs’ death was investigated as an apparent suicide.

Following his death, Pickler retreated from the limelight, returning over the summer to thank fans for their outpouring of love and support. She also noted that she was planning a private memorial service for Jacobs in the fall. When that occurred is unknown. Still, it looks like Pickler is ready to move on from the home that holds both happy and tragic memories.

In May, an insider told OK! Magazine that Pickler had not returned to the Nashville mansion since Jacobs’ sudden death. According to the source, the starlet couldn’t bear to be inside the home. Instead, she opted to stay with friends and family in the months following Jacobs’ death. According to the source, she peeked in and oversaw work on the property but couldn’t sleep in the home she once shared with her late husband.

Pickler and Jacobs began dating in 2008, two years after Pickler appeared on American Idol, the show that launched her music career. In 2011, the couple eloped. They settled into the Tudor-style home. Pickler and Jacobs appeared together in a reality TV series. They did not share any children.