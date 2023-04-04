‘Kill Boksoon’ Finale: Did Jae-young Learn the Truth About Her Mother?

Being a contract assassin is hard enough, but Netflix’s Kill Boksoon adds another level of secrecy as the female lead’s daughter has no idea about her mother’s profession. Gil Bok-soon (Jeon Do-yeon) is a single mother and has everyone believe she is an event planner. In reality, she is one of the most elite contract assassins, and Kill Boksoon has her daughter, Jae-young (Kim Si-a) is in danger of learning the truth by the finale.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Kill Boksoon.]

Kim Si-a as Jae-young in ‘Kill Boksoon’ with actor Jeon Do-yeon. | via Netflix

Bok-soon struggles between being a single mother and a killer

John Wick has a lot of emotional baggage, from losing his wife, dog, and house to even his car. But Bok-soon encompasses another level of turmoil as she remains one of M.K Ent.’s A-level assassins and a single mother. She has a teenage daughter named Jae-young in Kill Boksoon. The two seem to have a good understanding, but as Jae-young becomes a teenager, Bok-soon soon faces the turmoil that comes with it.

Fans cannot forget how she discovered her daughter is smoking cigarettes and goes through multiple scenarios in her mind on his to address it. While eating spicy rice cakes with the company CEO, Min-hyuk (Sol Kyung-gu), Bok-soon commented, “Killing people is simple compared to raising a child.”

Bok-soon is a master at her profession and is feared by even skilled killers. But raising a teenager is her hardest challenge. But the movie is driven by the fact that Bok-soon’s worlds collide when she breaks one of the company’s key rules during a contract killing.

Tasked with making the death of a politician’s son look like suicide, she calls the CEO to say she failed. The CEO is well aware that Bok-soon is not someone to fail a task and realized what she has done. Unable to hide the truth for too long, Bok-soon becomes a target, and her secret is in jeopardy of being discovered by Jae-young in Kill Boksoon.

Jae-young may or may not have learned the truth in the ‘Kill Boksoon’ finale

To understand Netflix’s Kill Boksoon finale events, fans must remember a key action Jae-young committed earlier on. While eating with the CEO, Bok-soon received a call from her daughter’s school. Jae-young has stabbed one of her male classmates in the neck. Why? He had bullied her after she had rejected him multiple times. He threatened to reveal her relationship with her female best friend.

Jae-young refuses to admit to what happened. Bok-soon chastises her that the area she inflicted the wound on is fatal. Bok-soon is stunned into silence when Jae-young admitted to knowing exactly how lethal it is and she had planned to kill him. As a killer and mother, Bok-soon is forced to realize that her daughter may be just like her.

In the Kill Boksoon finale, Min-hyuk and Bok-soon have a duel to the death. But as Min-hyuk is fatally wounded, he revealed whether it would hurt more for him to live without her or if her daughter learned the truth. He had sent an iPad with a live stream of their fight to Jae-young. The Kill Boksoon finale showed a clip of Jae-young watching the iPad and crying.

But when Bok-soon rushed home to confront the reality, she found her daughter asleep. She woke up as if nothing happened and told her mother she must be tired and to rest. Before leaving, Bok-soon looks back and smiles while crying.

Jae-young does know the truth about her mother

While the scenes in the Kill Boksoon finale imply that maybe Jae-young did not watch the live stream, it is impossible to believe it as fact. Jae-young likely saved her mother by not admitting to what she saw but letting her feel at ease by showing her kindness and care by telling her to rest. Their conversation is one they have had before but said by Bok-soon to her daughter.

But the post-credit scene gives even more speculation that Jae-young does know about her mother being an assassin. In the Kill Boksoon post-credit scene finale, Jae-young returns to school. She refused to admit what she did to the boy, so she decided to be expelled. Happy, she says goodbye to her best friend/lover. But her actions reveal she has decided to give in to her killer tendencies, likely after learning they came from her mother.

Kim Si-a as Jae-young in ‘Kill Boksoon’ post-credit scene finale | via Netflix

She pulled her friend close and admitted she thought about kissing or killing her. While leaving, Jae-young looked at the boy she stabbed and gestured to the wound. Fans may also notice that Jae-young is wearing a bright red varsity jacket. She began to wear darker colors after she overheard her mother on the phone in danger while she was being choked by Min-hyuk. Min-hyuk also later calls vaguely telling her her mother is good at what she does.

After learning about her mother being an assassin, she accepted her true nature. Bok-soon also wore a brightly colored maroon suit when she returned to the company.

Kill Boksoon is available on Netflix.