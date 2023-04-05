‘Killer Sally’: Where Is Marianne Now? Ray’s Lover and Girlfriend

Netflix’s true crime docuseries Killer Sally explores the story behind a Valentine’s Day murder of a bodybuilder victim and his bodybuilder wife. Sally McNeil was a Marine who fell in love with the world of bodybuilding, leading to her second marriage to Ray McNeil. But their marriage was more than rocky, with physical abuse, drug use, an affair, and murder. Killer Sally explored Ray’s affair with Marianne, but where is she now years later?

Photo of Ray McNeil from ‘Killer Sally’ | via Netflix

Ray met Marianne at the gym according to ‘Killer Sally’

As the Netflix series Killer Sally documents Sally’s relationship with Ray, it soon dives into the broken facets of their marriage and an affair. While in love with Ray, Sally worked double time to make money to provide for her two children, and Ray’s steroid use got competitive bodybuilding. No longer a Marine and putting aside her bodybuilding career, she explored wrestling men for money. As Sally’s story developed, Killer Sally revealed that Ray was physically abusive toward her and her children.

Many people, even Ray’s best friend, did not fully accept Sally’s accusations of Ray’s true nature. While Sally did everything for Ray and loved him dearly, Ray had an affair. Killer Sally did bring in testimony of Sally’s jealous rage when accusing women of having relations with her husband, even if untrue. But in reality, Ray was having an affair as DJ explained he believed Ray never “loved or “liked” Sally.

DJ said the affair was serious as Ray saw a future with the woman. Video footage revealed the woman was Marianne, but her last name was never revealed. After the murder, Marianne told police she met Ray three and half years ago at the gym when he was preparing for North America. Marianne explained their relationship was like the stuff in movies.

In Killer Sally, Sally explains she saw Marianne’s phone number on the phone bill and called her. She threatened to “kick her ass” if she appeared at Gold’s Gym. On Valentine’s Day, Sally suspected Ray was with Marianne, who she called “Mary Myers” and a “wh*re.” DJ revealed Ray was with Marianne the night of his death. After the murder, she admitted Ray had other infidelities, but they planned a future together.

Marianne’s whereabouts are unclear after Ray’s murder

Marianne was brought in to speak to the police about her relationship with Ray. She also divulged what she knew about his marriage and home life with Sally. She admitted that Sally would also get physical. But Killer Sally does not show a lot of footage of Marianne besides her with the police. Where is she now?

According to Women’s Health Mag, Marianne’s current whereabouts or information about her are unknown. The docuseries did not reveal her last name, nor was she involved in the production. If she were, she would have appeared as a testimony to what happened, like DJ. It can be assumed that she wanted nothing to do with the docuseries. Ray died in 1995, and Marianne disappeared concerning the case.

‘Killer Sally’ revealed Sally McNeil is currently married

Found guilty of Ray’s murder, Sally served 24 years in a women’s jail. In 2020, she was released from prison and rebuilt her life. The first thing she did was eat a Big Mac from McDonald’s. Since her release, she’s rebuilt her life, got a job at a warehouse, found a home, and rebuilt her relationship with her children.

But the Killer Sally docuseries also revealed that she is now married. When she left prison, she got help from the VTC, a program that helps veterans. She explained that she would go to a support group every Wednesday, where she met her boyfriend Stewart. They had been together for 10 months at that time, and Sally was head over heels.

Sally and her now-husband Stewart in ‘Killer Sally’ | via Netflix

Learning from experience, she decided to take things slow. She also knew of Stewart’s friend’s trepidation about their relationship due to her past. Sally and Stewart saw a future together. John McNeil was happy that his mother had found love. Six months later, they got married.