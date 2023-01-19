Kim Kardashian Just Purchased Princess Diana’s Boldest and Most Elaborate Jewelry Piece

Kim Kardashian has acquired some of the most iconic pieces of jewelry worn by the world’s most unforgettable women. Thus far, she has purchased items from the estates of Elizabeth Taylor and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Now, she can add a bold and elaborate piece worn by Princess Diana to her growing collection.

Princess Diana and Kim Kardashian in side-by-side photographs | Tim Graham Photo Library /Phillip Faraone/Getty Images/

Kim Kardashian previously purchased statement jewelry from the estates of Elizabeth Taylor and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

In 2011, Kardashian purchased several items from Elizabeth Taylor’s estate. She spent $64,900 for three jade and diamond bracelets that belonged to the screen legend, Forbes reports.

Lorraine Schwartz, a friend of both Kardashian and Taylor, created the bangles. According to the report, Schwartz was at the auction and purchased the bracelets for Kardashian.

The reality star and businesswoman was reportedly the top bidder on Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ iconic Cartier Tank watch, reported The Adventurine in 2017. Consequently, Kardashian paid $379,500 for the timepiece.

Kim Kardashian recently purchased Princess Diana’s boldest and most elaborate jewelry piece

A diamond and amethyst cross worn by Princess Diana was purchased by Kim Kardashian | Sotheby’s

Less than one year after briefly stepping into Marilyn Monroe’s skin-tight, sparkling nude dress at the Met Gala, Kardashian is adding yet another homage to an unforgettable woman to her collection. She reportedly purchased Princess Diana’s boldest and most elaborate jewelry piece.

Kardashian purchased the diamond-encrusted amethyst Attallah cross pendant, famously worn by Princess Diana, at Sotheby’s annual Royal & Noble auction. The late Princess of Wales notably donned the pendant at Birthright’s 1987 London charity gala, supporting the organization’s humanitarian work for those in pregnancy and childbirth, reported People Magazine.

The stunning cross features square-cut amethysts accented by circular-cut diamonds and weighs in at 5.25 carats. The cost? Kardashian reportedly paid $197,453.

This stunning jewelry piece represented a shift in Princess Diana’s fashion choices in the late 1980s

Princess Diana wears Garrard’s amethyst and diamond cross on a pearl necklace | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Per Sotheby’s, Diana, Princess of Wales, became known for bolder fashion choices in the late 1980s. In 1987, Garrard lent the royal the 20th-century amethyst and diamond cross to wear at a function. Likewise, Diana paired the deep purple of the jeweled cross by Garrard with a purple and black velvet Catherine Walker & Co dress.

Garrard was a favorite jeweler of Diana’s. She picked her sapphire and diamond engagement ring from their catalog. Now worn by Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, the ring is encircled by a halo of diamonds set in 18-carat white gold. In its center, a 12-carat oval Ceylon sapphire.