Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner stole the show without trying at an already star-studded Fashion Week in Paris on Jan. 25.

Kylie Jenner posing in a silver dress.
Kylie Jenner | Pierre Suu/Getty Images

The two sisters dazzled in sophisticated and sleek see-through dresses. But whereas Kylie went with a more transparent look, Kim opted to wear some of her skin on the outside for the event.

Kim Kardashian posing in a black dress at Paris fashion week.
Kim Kardashian | Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian posed at the Margiela fashion show in a long, elegant black dress that stretched past her feet. Spectators were allowed to peek through her dress a bit, as the outfit came with round cut-outs that gave her a somewhat Leopard-like design.

Kim Kardashian posing in a big necklace at Paris Fashion Week.
Kim Kardashian | Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Her black nail polish was a quiet yet noticeable touch that added nicely to her get-up. But the all-black look made her fashion’s crowning achievement, a large silver necklace outfitted with gemstones, seem even more impressive.

Kylie Jenner posing in a silver dress.
Kylie Jenner | Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner decided to show off her figure in a different way. She flaunted a fading silver dress that glistened from the spotlight in all the right places. Unlike her sister, however, Kylie covered her arms with almost invisible gloves, then completed her look with a pair of white high heels. She had a piece of her hair tucked back so her Messika silver earring wouldn’t go unnoticed.

Kris Jenner posing in a black coat at Paris Fashion Week.
Kris Jenner | Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Their mother, Kris Jenner, also made an appearance, giving her daughters a run for their money with a more conservative style. Kris Jenner posed in a smooth long black trench coat with a white collar. She also wore matching shoes and black leather gloves, finishing off her look with a pair of dark sunglasses.

