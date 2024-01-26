Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Go Head To Head In ‘Barely There’ Dresses At Paris Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner stole the show without trying at an already star-studded Fashion Week in Paris on Jan. 25.
The two sisters dazzled in sophisticated and sleek see-through dresses. But whereas Kylie went with a more transparent look, Kim opted to wear some of her skin on the outside for the event.
Kim Kardashian posed at the Margiela fashion show in a long, elegant black dress that stretched past her feet. Spectators were allowed to peek through her dress a bit, as the outfit came with round cut-outs that gave her a somewhat Leopard-like design.
Her black nail polish was a quiet yet noticeable touch that added nicely to her get-up. But the all-black look made her fashion’s crowning achievement, a large silver necklace outfitted with gemstones, seem even more impressive.
Kylie Jenner decided to show off her figure in a different way. She flaunted a fading silver dress that glistened from the spotlight in all the right places. Unlike her sister, however, Kylie covered her arms with almost invisible gloves, then completed her look with a pair of white high heels. She had a piece of her hair tucked back so her Messika silver earring wouldn’t go unnoticed.
Their mother, Kris Jenner, also made an appearance, giving her daughters a run for their money with a more conservative style. Kris Jenner posed in a smooth long black trench coat with a white collar. She also wore matching shoes and black leather gloves, finishing off her look with a pair of dark sunglasses.