A look at the stunning clothes Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner wore recently at the Margiela fashion show.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner stole the show without trying at an already star-studded Fashion Week in Paris on Jan. 25.

The two sisters dazzled in sophisticated and sleek see-through dresses. But whereas Kylie went with a more transparent look, Kim opted to wear some of her skin on the outside for the event.

Kim Kardashian posed at the Margiela fashion show in a long, elegant black dress that stretched past her feet. Spectators were allowed to peek through her dress a bit, as the outfit came with round cut-outs that gave her a somewhat Leopard-like design.

Her black nail polish was a quiet yet noticeable touch that added nicely to her get-up. But the all-black look made her fashion’s crowning achievement, a large silver necklace outfitted with gemstones, seem even more impressive.

Kylie Jenner decided to show off her figure in a different way. She flaunted a fading silver dress that glistened from the spotlight in all the right places. Unlike her sister, however, Kylie covered her arms with almost invisible gloves, then completed her look with a pair of white high heels. She had a piece of her hair tucked back so her Messika silver earring wouldn’t go unnoticed.

Their mother, Kris Jenner, also made an appearance, giving her daughters a run for their money with a more conservative style. Kris Jenner posed in a smooth long black trench coat with a white collar. She also wore matching shoes and black leather gloves, finishing off her look with a pair of dark sunglasses.