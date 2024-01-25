'Dune' actor Zendaya continues to stun spectators as she enjoys Parison Fashion Week 2024 in edgy-chic style.

Some are calling Zendaya‘s look “sci-fi glam”; others say it’s classic elegance. Either way, the Euphoria starlet shined at Fendi’s spring/summer 2024 haute couture show.

Zendaya at the Fendi Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show | Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

The 27-year-old posed on the steps of Palais Brongniart in Paris before sitting front row for the runway presentation. Sporting the baby bangs she debuted earlier in the week at Schiaparelli’s show, Zendaya’s longer locks were pulled back into a chic bun above the nape of her neck.

The Dune actor’s crimson ombre lip and kohl-lined eyes complemented the classic elements of her ensemble. Styled by Law Roach, Zendaya’s cold-shoulder gown leaned more plum than burgundy. The halter necklace and ribbed sleeves accented the edginess of this modern look.

Zendaya at the Fendi Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show | Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Roach, who dresses stars like Celine Dion, Kerry Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Ariana Grande, completed Zendaya’s outfit with a Bulgari diamond ring, a Bulgari diamond necklace, and Christian Louboutin pumps.

Notably, Roach has dressed Zendaya’s longtime boyfriend, Tom Holland, for several media events.

This is hardly Zendaya’s first Fendi outing. She began attending the fashion house’s shows in 2019 and has worn its pieces several times. Fendi continues to celebrate its relationship with A-listers.

Zendaya at the Fendi Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show | Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Cameras spotted several other celebrities at the spring/summer 2024 show, including Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Philippe.

French actor Adèle Exarchopoulos sat front row, and French-American businessman Michael Burke sat to the left of Zendaya. Burke has represented Chrisitan Dior, Fendi, Bulgari, and Louis Vuitton in various high-level capacities.

(L-R) Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Michael Burke, and Zendaya attend the Fendi Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show | Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Breaking out of her role as a child star, Zendaya has gained respect and admiration in the fashion world. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor became the youngest person to win the CFDA Fashion Icon Award in 2021.

Zendaya joined Forbes’ 30 under 30 list in 2016 and TIME‘s list of 100 most influential people in the world in 2022. Dune director Denis Villeneuve may have expressed it best to TIME: “She is an autonomous creative force herself. A cultural icon in the making … Zendaya is the future.”