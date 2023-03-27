King Charles III’s Favorite Method for Keeping Love Alive With Both Princess Diana and Camilla Parker Bowles

When he was known as the “playboy prince,” King Charles III had several methods of romancing his female suitors. For years as the royal family‘s most eligible bachelor, Charles romanced many women. He used one preferred method to keep love alive between the king and his first wife, Princess Diana, and later, Camilla Parker Bowles, who would become Charles’s second spouse.

King Charles III married two times

Historically, King Charles III married two times. He has two children from his first marriage to Princess Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry.

In 1980, Charles met Diana when she was 19 at Philip de Pass’s house in Sussex, England. “He’d just broken up with his girlfriend, and his friend Mountbatten was killed. I said it would be nice to see him.” Diana said in the documentary Diana: In Her Own Words on a tape.

“We were talking about Mountbatten and his girlfriend, and I said, ‘You must be so lonely.’ I said, ‘It’s pathetic watching you walking up the aisle with Mountbatten’s coffin in front. Ghastly, you need someone beside you.’”

Diana continued, “After that, he leaped upon me and started kissing me. I thought, urgh, this is not what people do. And he was all over me for the rest of the evening, following me around like a puppy.”

They married in July 1981 in a romantic royal wedding. However, during their courtship and marriage, Charles remained involved with Camilla Parker Bowles, a married woman.

After Charles and Diana’s 1996 divorce, Charles and Camilla became more public with thier relationship. They married in 2005.

For both relationships, King Charles used one favorite method of communication for keeping love alive. It was his way of keeping the flames of love burning with each woman.

King Charles III had a favorite method to romance women

The king of the United Kingdom had a favorite communication tool when it comes to fanning the flames of his relationships. Historically, King Charles III was known to use the telephone to woo both Princess Diana and Camilla Parker Bowles.

According to the book Diana: In Her Own Words by Andrew Morton, most of Charles and Diana’s courtship took place over the phone. The couple reportedly only met in person 13 times before Charles proposed marriage.

Due to Charles’ busy schedule and attempting to keep their relationship under wraps, much of his and Diana’s courtship took place via telephone. However, once revealed to be possible marriage material, Diana spoke to Charles over the phone rather than leave her apartment where paparazzi camped out night and day.

Charles also used the telephone to communicate with Camilla throughout his marriage to Diana. He kept in constant touch with her via these private chats.

However, the phone would also lead to a public disgrace

King Charles’ affinity for the telephone would also cause a public scandal for the royal family. One event during his marriage to Diana was one of the darkest moments of the couple’s marriage.

During one of his nightly calls to Camilla, Charles and the wife of Andrew Parker Bowles spoke intimately. In January 1993, an Australian magazine published a full transcript of a private phone call in December 1989. An amateur radio enthusiast reportedly picked up on thier conversation.

“I’ll just live inside your trousers or something. It would be much easier,” Charles suggested, reported in Tina Brown’s “The Palace Papers.”

Camilla responded, “What will you turn into, a pair of knickers? Oh, you’ll come back as a pair of knickers.”

Charles responded, “Or, God forbid, a Tampax. Just my luck!” Camilla laughed, “You are a complete idiot! Oh, what a wonderful idea.”

He continued, “My luck to be chucked down a lavatory and go on and on forever swirling round on the top, never going down.” Camilla said maybe he would be reincarnated as a box of Tampax. The couple ended the call with “I love you” and “good night.”

Royal author Sally Bedell Smith told Vanity Fair, “It did him and her a lot of damage. His popularity plummeted, and people questioned his fitness about being king.”

Together, Charles and Camilla will be coronated king and queen consort on May 6. Princess Diana died in a car crash in Aug. 1997.