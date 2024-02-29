What King Charles confessed to Princess Diana the night before their royal wedding isn't something any bride-to-be wants to hear.

We all know how Princess Diana and now-King Charles’ marriage turned out after their fairy-tale royal wedding in 1981. They both had extramarital affairs, but perhaps the more infamous was the one Charles had with Camilla Parker Bowles who he later wed following Diana’s death.

Some believed that Charles and his first wife’s relationship was doomed from the start, and it may have been considering what the future king reportedly confessed to the princess the night before they said “I do.” Here’s what that was, and what the two reportedly did after they signed their divorce papers.

Then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana at Seville Expo ’92 in Spain | Tim Graham/Getty Images

What Charles confessed to Princess Diana the night before they got married

Just hours before she was due to marry the future king Diana heard something terrible from Charles, according to the princess’s former astrologer and confidant Penny Thornton.

In the documentary titled The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess, Thornton recalled: “One of the most shocking things that Diana told me was the night before the wedding, Charles told her that he didn’t love her. And that was truly a terrible thing to do to your bride. You know, [who] you’re going to marry in St. Paul’s Cathedral the very next day.”

Charles and Diana only met a total of 12 times before they got engaged. It’s believed the then-heir apparent only proposed because of the pressure he was under as the next monarch to find a woman to settle down and have children with.

Years after the wed, Charles allegedly told biographer Robert Jobson: “I desperately wanted to get out of the wedding in 1981, when during the engagement I discovered just how awful the prospects were having had no chance whatsoever to get to know Diana beforehand.”

Charles and Diana has a good relationship post-divorce

Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles attend a desert picnic in Adu Dhab, United Arab Emirates | Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

The two separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996. By all accounts, Charles and Diana had a much better relationship post-divorce. And just after signing the divorce papers, they did something together that no one expected given how tumultuous their marriage and separation had been.

In the documentaryThe Royal Family at War, Royalty Magazine editor Ingrid Seward revealed: “Diana did tell me something quite interesting. She said that on the day of the divorce, she and Charles sat down together on the sofa and they both cried. It was this crazy separation but by the time the divorce was finalized, they were on much better terms.”

King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold agreed telling Express: “I honestly believe that before Diana’s death, Charles and Diana’s relationship was in a good place and they were working well together as a team. They understood each other’s boundaries and wanted to be friends. They wanted to be there for one another and have each other’s backs. With their separation, of course, it was tough for both of them. They were both hurt.”