The king and queen consort have used the plane for official state visits.

A plane once used by King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles has been damaged. Three windows reportedly fell out of the airplane mid-flight, but no one was hurt.

King Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, and other VIPs have used the Titan Airways plane

A Titan Airways plane once used by King Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, and other VIPs experienced an air emergency. The Airbus had to make a U-turn and return to the airport due to missing and damaged windows.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were not on the airplane when it had mechanical problems. However, other passengers did experience the issue.

The plane was once used by the royal family, the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and James Cleverly, the UK’s Foreign Secretary, on official trips abroad, reports The Telegraph. The incident took place in October 2023.

What caused the windows to fall out mid-air?

King Charles III’s and Queen Camilla’s plane lands at Orly Airport on September 20, 2023 in Paris, France | Tim Rooke – Pool/Getty Images

A report states that the initial incident occurred in October 2023. It was a crew member who noticed a loose windowpane during a Titan Airways flight from London to Orlando, Florida.

The nine passengers and 11 crew members on board did not report injuries. But, they did note the plane was noisier and colder than usual, according to The Telegraph.

Subsequently, it was found that three windowpanes had fallen off, and impact damage was noticeable on the tail, according to a report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB). The report said two windowpanes were missing, a third window lost its inner pane and a rubber seal, and a fourth was damaged.

It was determined the plane sustained structural damage after its windows reportedly shrunk. The plane’s acrylic windowpanes were exposed to high-intensity lights as the vehicle was filmed for an advertisement the day before takeoff.

The AAIB’s report states, “The lights were first shone on the right side of the aircraft for approximately five and a half hours. The light focused on the cabin windows just aft of the over wing exits.” This intense heat caused the window seals to loosen.

When did King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles last use the airplane?

King Charles and Queen Camilla had previously used the jet for a state visit to France in September 2023. GB News reports that when the royal couple flew on the plane, it was registered strictly for royal and government flights. That status has since changed.

The king and queen consort visited France from September 20 to 23, 2023. The visit was hosted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

Charles and Camilla’s visit reportedly celebrated the relationship between the United Kingdom and France. Their trip included a State Banquet hosted at the Palace of Versailles by President Macron and Mrs. Macron and a tour of an organic vineyard in Bordeaux.

Subsequently, Charles addressed the National Assembly from the French Senate. There, he pledged to strengthen the relationship between the United Kingdom and France. Charles and Camilla’s original visit, scheduled for March 2023, was canceled due to mass protests in France over pension reform.

Today, King Charles remains close to home as he continues to recover from cancer. Camilla Parker Bowles has stepped up her royal appearances in his absence.