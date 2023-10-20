Find out what subtle message King Charles III may have been sending to the Duke of Sussex in his speech.

King Charles and Prince Harry may not be on speaking terms these days, but some royal watchers believe that the monarch was talking to his youngest son during a recent speech.

On Oct. 18, King Charles and Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) attended a reception and dinner in honor of their coronation at Mansion House in London. It was there that Charles gave a speech that has been interpreted as a message about the apology Harry claims he and his wife, Meghan Markle, are owed.

What King Charles said in his speech

Meghan Markle, King Charles III, and Prince Harry standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for a flypast during Trooping The Colour 2018 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

A week after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about online safety during their World Mental Health Day summit in Manhattan, King Charles delivered a speech urging the public to rise above the “rancor and acrimony” of online debates.

The king said: “The instinct to cooperate wherever and whenever possible is deep within us. Even in the most fractious times — when disagreements are polished, paraded, and asserted — there is in our land a kind of muscle memory that it does not have to be like this. That the temptation to turn ourselves into a shouting or recriminatory society must be resisted, or at least heavily mitigated whenever possible, especially in the digital sphere where civilized debate too often gives way to rancor and acrimony.”

He continued: “These instincts come together in perhaps the deepest of all our reservoirs — the one that irrigates our crucial sense of responsibility, both individual and collective — that enables us to fulfill our duties as good citizens who understand, without having to write down or formalize them, the decencies on which our institutions and our constitution depend, as well as our relationships, one to another.”

Royal biographer explains how Charles remarks are a message to Prince Harry

Angela Levin, who wrote the duke’s biography titled Harry: Conversations with the Prince, pointed out how some of the king’s remarks are likely a message to his youngest son and daughter-in-law.

“There’s a bit here that is just about Harry and Meghan,” the author opined during an appearance on GB News. “I’ll just read these lines, ‘Do we pause instinctively and unerringly before speaking or acting to ensure we are affording equal weight to both sides of the balance? Our society would be a kinder and gentler place for it.’ I think it’s quite interesting because it’s a message to Harry — ‘Don’t come in and start shouting at me and demanding that years later we still apologize to Meghan.'”

Levin added: “I can pick up on things where there’s something written between the lines, and I think this is something that’s written between the lines, ‘Be calm, don’t shout, don’t nag, don’t demand, but let’s sort of start— let’s try and keep things equal.’ I don’t think Harry would take the slightest bit of notice of it, unfortunately.”