The monarch relies on his wife for love and support, but a different royal for 'complete discretion.'

King Charles is reportedly turning away from his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, as the royal family continues to experience public and personal turmoil in 2024. Instead, he is leaning on the one person who provides “complete discretion and unconditional love” when it comes to royal family matters.

King Charles’ is relying on one person to help him lead the royal family through turmoil

In 2024, King Charles finds himself in the unlikely position of facing a health crisis as he subsequently tries to lead the royal family together during a very vulnerable period. The king was diagnosed with cancer in January.

In the months that followed, his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, has also faced the same disease. Charles’ son, William, stepped back from royal duties to take care of his wife as she began a course of chemotherapy.

Therefore, Charles’ slimmed-down monarchy suddenly became rail-thin. The number of front-facing senior royals dwindled.

However, although King Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, stepped in for many key royal events while Charles initially recovered, he is not leaning on her to do the bulk of the royal family’s work. Instead, he relies on the hardest-working royal of all, his sister Princess Anne.

Former BBC Royal Correspondent Wesley Kerr told Tatler, “Princess Anne has proved that she can be relied on for complete discretion and unconditional love.” Kerr believes Anne has a unique understanding of “who and what has shaped Charles” and a genuine desire for him to succeed.

Princess Anne ‘understands’ King Charles best; he relies on her more than Camilla

Princess Anne and King Charles photographed in 2010 in Braemar, Scotland | Indigo/Getty Images

Historically, King Charles has leaned on his sister for her guidance. The siblings were born just 21 months apart. Queen Elizabeth II, their mother, ascended to the throne in their youth.

Elizabeth’s other two children, Andrew and Edward, were born years later. Therefore, Anne and Charles’ relationship grew closer as they matured.

Wesley Kerr OBE told Tatler, “[Anne] is the person the king has known longest. Anne is wise, intelligent, incredibly plugged into the modern United Kingdom.”

Kerr continued, “She understands who and what has shaped him and is eager for him to succeed. For the sake of their beloved mum and dad and country and Commonwealth.”

Therefore, while Charles relies on Camilla Parker Bowles on a personal level, it is his sister whom he entrusts to ensure the monarchy’s stability.

How did King Charles repay Princess Anne for her loyalty?

To repay his younger sister for her loyalty as a sibling and her service to the crown, King Charles awarded her the honor of Gold Stick in Waiting at his coronation. The Gold Stick-in-Waiting accompanies the monarch on certain ceremonial occasions, particularly military events or state ceremonies.

The role is ceremonial and symbolic, reflecting the historical connection between the monarchy and the military. The role is usually given to the colonel of the Blues and Royals. Anne has held that position since 1998.

During Charles’ coronation, Anne rode alongside him on horseback. Effectively, she took on the role of his bodyguard.

In 2023, Princess Anne was the hardest-working royal within the House of Windsor. She carried out 457 engagements, while King Charles came in second place, taking part in 425 royal engagements.



