‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been up in the air since ‘Eternals.’

Kit Harington’s latest update on his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) doesn’t bode well for his character. While fans eagerly anticipated Harington bringing Black Knight to the big screens, his recent statements suggest Marvel is taking things in a new direction.

Although many expected Harington to appear in Blade, the actor revealed that was never part of the plan. But that doesn’t exactly match up with Harington’s post-credits scene in Eternals, leaving fans as baffled as ever.

Kit Harington | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kit Harington’s latest Marvel update is baffling fans

The end-credits snippet from Chloé Zhao’s Eternals hinted at the possibility of Harington having a part in Marvel’s upcoming Blade film. But two years post the Eternals’ cinematic debut, it appears Harington’s path within the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be uncertain.

At the recent Superhero Comic-Con, Harington clarified that he was never intended to be part of the forthcoming Blade movie. A video snippet posted on Twitter underscores his statement. As Harington stated, his character, the Black Knight, was never meant to be a part of Eric Brooks’ genesis story.

“The honest answer is I think that’s the intention with the character. I think there was some misunderstanding about whether he was going to be in the Blade movie. He was never meant to be in the Blade movie and isn’t,” Harington shared.

For more clarity, the Eternals’ end-credits sequence showcases the voice of Mahershala Ali’s Blade while Dane Whitman unveils the box containing the Ebony Blade. Often, such MCU teasers are construed as signposts to future events.

However, in this case, Harington’s comments make it seem like that isn’t entirely true.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star opens up about his future as Black Knight

Harington also discussed the possibility of reprising his role as Dane Whitman, a.k.a. Black Knight, in the MCU. While fans have been keen to see Harington return to action, Marvel might be charting a different course.

“I hope that Dane Whitman is that character but, at this stage, I can’t tell you anything. But I think the intention is to develop him at some point.”

Harington further expressed his desire to delve into Dane’s mental state after he takes on the mantle of the Black Knight. He also stated that Marvel needs to address a few questions related to the Ebony Blade. This includes why Blade would want to stop him from brandishing the iconic weapon.

As it stands, both these aspects, as well as Harington’s continuity as this superhero, remain ambiguous. As Marvel continues the current phase, we can only hope he makes a comeback sooner than later.

Harington echoed this sentiment and assured fans that Marvel does have plans to develop Black Knight. Unfortunately, the Game of Thrones star doesn’t know when that might happen.

This is what Marvel might have planned for Kit Harington

Since the era of Iron Man, MCU’s post-credits scenes have become a pivotal element of their narrative craft. As the Multiverse Saga unfolds, Marvel has kept up the tradition of producing these tantalizing teasers, often offering a glimpse of forthcoming characters in the series.

However, Harington’s remarks seem to hint at a shift in this pattern. It might be that Harington is merely avoiding a discussion peppered with spoilers, or perhaps he’s genuinely unaware of his character’s trajectory.

If the said scene doesn’t serve as a precursor to Blade, its intended purpose becomes intriguing. It’s possible that, at the time of filming, a standalone Black Knight film or Disney+ series was under consideration.

Yet, it’s important to note that Marvel Studios hasn’t made any official announcement regarding such a project to date.

Blade is currently in production and set to open in theaters next year.