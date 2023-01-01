Kody Brown Confirms What ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Long Suspected; He Married Christine Brown for Her Family’s Status

Since announcing their separation in 2021, Kody Brown and Christine Brown have hashed out exactly what went wrong in their marriage in front of an audience. Fans have followed the ever-changing narrative on Sister Wives. Now, during the season 17 tell-all episodes, Kody Brown is getting completely honest. He admitted that he only married Christine Brown because she was polygamist royalty.

Kody Brown finally admits he married Christine Brown because of her famous family

While the Brown family might be famous to reality TV watchers, fame is slightly different in polygamist circles. Christine Brown, before she married Kody, was Christine Allred, and her last name was an important one. Christine Brown was “polygamist royalty,” and now Kody has finally admitted what fans have all been thinking. He only married Christine because of who she was related to.

Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

In part two of the season 17 tell-all episodes, Kody is finally getting 100% honest. Now that Christine has moved on and is enjoying her life in Utah, he is finally telling the truth. Kody admitted that he only married Christine because of the status her last name had in their community. He wouldn’t have entertained her if she hadn’t been an Allred. While Sister Wives fans are livid for Christine, they aren’t exactly shocked.

‘Sister Wives’ fans have always suspected that Kody Brown only married Christine Brown because she was polygamist royalty

Kody Brown’s admission has disgusted Sister Wives fans, but they aren’t surprised by it. Fans have theorized that Kody’s marriage to Christine was always about her family name. In fact, Reddit users have been operating under the idea that Kody and Christine’s marriage was based on her family’s standing in the community since at least January 2022.

Playing the blame game as accusations fly! Don't miss the return of #SisterWives Sunday at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/Icrhd23Kt7 — TLC Network (@TLC) December 29, 2022

The hints have been sprinkled throughout the show and the family’s memoir. In the family’s book Becoming Sister Wives, Kody mentions finding Christine Brown unattractive because of the way she ate nachos. Christine recalled how Kody had plans to marry one of her friends before it fell through.

In the show’s earliest season, Christine recalled her wedding day. She noted that the day was “morose” and that Kody looked petrified as they headed toward each other. Meri Brown, who some fans believe was Kody’s only other love match besides Robyn Brown, had a much different recollection of her wedding day. Meri’s wedding day story stood in stark contrast to Christine’s recollection.

Why does Christine Brown’s family matter so much?

While Kody briefly explained his reasoning behind marrying Christine Brown, he didn’t go into great detail about Christine’s background. He, however, is correct. Christine Brown was, once upon a time, considered polygamist royalty. Christine’s father, Rex Allred, is the son of Rulon C. Allred. Rulon C. Allred was the founder and prophet of the Apostolic United Brethren, the polygamist sect the Browns belonged to.

Kody Brown and Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

Christine’s maternal side is also steeped in polygamist history. Christine’s mother, Ruthann LeBaron, was part of the powerful LeBaron family, who ran a separate polygamist sect. Kody was fairly new to polygamy when he met Christine. He had little connection to influential families in the church. By marrying Christine, he raised his social status, and yes, as he stated, his ego benefited.

TLC will air part 2 of the season 17 tell-all episode at 10 pm, Jan. 1. The episode and all others are available to stream on discovery+. The final part of the Sister Wives tell-all episode will air on Jan. 8.