Kristen Bell Is Teaching Her Kids 1 Important Lesson

Kristen Bell and her husband, Dax Shepard, have been married since 2013 and have two children together. Bell says she’s teaching her children an important lesson. Here’s what she had to say about raising her children.

The lesson Kristen Bell is teaching her children

Kristen Bell | Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards

Bell takes time to make sure her children learn important life lessons. She says one important lesson she teaches them is to remember the importance of a sincere apology.

“Making amends and apologizing is an important thing in our family, because humans leave carnage wherever they go,” Bell tells Real Simple. “I really respect when someone does something wrong or hurtful and they apologize. I’m like, ‘Yeah, right on.’ That’s important. If there’s one thing I want to teach my kids, it’s how to make amends—and that it’s for themselves, so they can like who’s in the mirror a little bit more.”

Kristen Bell says she discusses ‘hard topics’ with her children

Bell isn’t afraid to address difficult topics with her children. She says they’re aware of her husband’s experience with addiction. She also talks to her children about sex. Bell believes it’s important to have open and honest conversations with her children.

“I know it’s shocking, but I talk to my kids about drugs, and the fact that their daddy is an addict and he’s in recovery, and we talk about sex,” she tells the publication. “There are all these hard topics’ that don’t have to be if you give the person on the other end your vulnerability and a little bit of credit.”

Work is important to Bell, but she’s also committed to being the best parent she can. Bell tells Real Simple she took time off from work to spend time with her children.

“I’ve taken the last year and a half almost off, to be a mom, and a producer when my kids are at school,” says Bell. “I’m developing a couple of projects right now that I really love. It’s all spaghetti on the wall. Who knows what’ll stick? You’ll see me on social media, because that is sometimes a fun place to be, especially when my husband and I get to do it together. But I’m not sure what’s next! And I’m absolutely fine saying so.”

The lesson Kristen Bell learned from Dax Shepard

Bell says she has learned a lot from her husband. One lesson he taught her was that she didn’t have to keep up the appearance of being perfect.

“I was a goody-goody with a temper,” says Bell. “[Dax] was vulnerable and communicative. That scrambled my brain, because I was like, ‘I’m the one who does things right, OK?’ And he was like, ‘But you don’t, because you’re scared to say what you really feel.’ It was hard for me to say when something scared me. I realized that when I talked more about my fears, I gained more respect from not just my husband but everyone in my life.”

Bell continues, “I had been taught to stay inside the lines. When I realized I could break a mold and disagree with certain ways of doing things, I felt freer and more like me. I felt more comfortable with who I was, and then I realized, “I don’t need to be better than anyone else. I just need to be better than the person I was yesterday.”

