Kristen Stewart’s ‘Painful’ Break-up With Robert Pattinson Affected Her Performance in 1 Movie

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s relationship had a somewhat tumultuous ending that caught many fans by surprise. Stewart, who was deeply wounded by the split, found her heartache resurfacing sometime after her break-up with Pattinson. But it did so in an unexpected way.

Robert Pattinson once shared that the ‘cheating’ wasn’t the hardest part of his break-up with Kristen Stewart

Pattinson and Stewart were once involved in a very high-profile relationship they forged during their time on Twilight. The two stars played coy about the status of their relationship for a while, if only because celebrity relationships were uncharted territory for them.

“When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by,” she once told Vogue. “So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, ‘No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours.'”

The two would eventually go public on their status, but their relationship was short-lived. Stewart was exposed for cheating on Pattinson with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. Stewart and Pattinson would try to make their relationship work afterwards, but it wouldn’t last.

In the aftermath of their break-up, Pattinson once opened up that dealing with the cheating wasn’t the hardest issue.

“S*** happens, you know,” Pattinson once told Esquire. “It’s just young people, it’s normal!”

Instead, Pattinson’s real problem was having public conversations about his break-up.

“The hardest part was talking about it afterwards. Because when you talk about other people, it affects them in ways you can’t predict,” he said.

Kristen Stewart’s ‘painful’ break-up with Robert Pattinson affected her in the film ‘Equals’

Equals was a 2015 sci-fi feature about a Utopian society, and saw Stewart acting alongside Nicholas Hoult. At the time of filming, Stewart was still reeling a bit from the impact of her split with Pattinson. Even after so much time had passed.

“It was incredibly painful,” Stewart said in a 2015 interview with The Daily Beast.

But she wasn’t the only person on set that was just coming out of a deep relationship. Hoult’s long-term fling with his X-Men: First Class co-star Jennifer Lawrence also reached a heartbreaking end.

Stewart asserted that Equals would bring the two together at a time when both needed some level of comfort. It allowed the pair to bond over their relationship problems.

“Ugh, f***ing kill me. It was a really good time for both of us to make this movie. Not all of my friends have been through what I’ve been through, or what some people have tasted at a relatively-speaking young age, and we were not expected to do anything. Everything that we did was explorative, and a meditation on what we already know,” she said.

Stewart was even able to channel her own heartache through her performance.

“We all felt akin by how much we’ve been through, and to utilize that is so scary. And to acknowledge it, reassess, and jump back into it? Usually you want to move on. But at least we could use some of that for some good,” Stewart added.

Why Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart doing another movie together might be ‘problematic’

Stewart and Pattinson haven’t been in a film together since the Twilight series. But there was one filmmaker who floated around the idea of reuniting them for a feature. Director David Cronenberg has worked with Pattinson in projects like Cosmopolitans and Maps to the Stars. Pattinson would soon introduce Cronenberg to Stewart, who would be cast in Cronenberg’s 2022 movie Crimes of the Future.

Cronenberg had such a good time with the actors that he didn’t rule out the possibility of working with them simultaneously.

“For me, yeah, I can definitely think of a movie, or idea, that would be great to have them both together,” Cronenberg told Variety.

But he believed that doing so could potentially stir some trouble.

“I don’t want to get into it because it wouldn’t be my next movie, however, it might be problematic since fans might expect a certain kind of relationship and that would get in the way of creating new characters for them. So, I have a strange feeling that might be problematic, so it’s only theoretical for now,” he said.