Who Is Lakers Star Anthony Davis’ Wife Marlen Polanco Davis?

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis was drafted with the first overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft by the then-New Orleans Hornets. In 2019, he was traded to the Lakers and has played for the team ever since. But despite being a member of one of the most well-known and storied franchises in basketball, the athlete is pretty private about his personal life and the woman he’s married to.

Here’s what we know about Anthony Davis’ wife Marlen Polonco Davis.

Anthony Davis and his wife, Marlen Polanco Davis, attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party | David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Anthony and Marlen made their first public appearance together in 2020

Marlen is of Dominican descent as both of her parents were born in the Dominican Republic. However, she was born in the U.S. and grew up in New Orleans.

Anthony and Marlen began dating sometime in 2016 but they didn’t make their red carpet debut together until Feb. 9, 2020, at the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty.

Marlen wore a plunging cream dress with a thigh-high slit to the event. She accessorized her gown with statement earrings, a white bag, and strappy heels. Anthony meanwhile sported a black suit and bow tie.

When the couple said ‘I do’

Anthony and Marlen tied the knot on Sept. 18, 2021, at The Beverly Hills Hotel in LA. For the ceremony, the bride donned a Nektaria gown and wore her hair down in long loose curls. During the reception, the groom serenaded his new wife when he sang “Never Make a Promise” by Dru Hill.

The guest list featured several of Anthony’s former and current teammates including LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, DeMarcus Cousins, and Tim Frazier. Anthony’s agent Rich Paul was also there with his now-fiancée Adele.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss attended the wedding as well and gushed about the affair on Instagram writing: “I had the honor to be a guest at this romantic wedding … Everything was beautiful complete with candlelit wedding aisle, dazzling chandeliers, and walls of roses … It was a special night that I will never forget. It was a celebration of love and family.”

How many children they have

Speaking of family, the Davises have three children together.

Their daughter, Nala, was born in 2017 and has been to a few public events with her dad including the LA premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy in 2021. Anthony explained that he agreed to voice his character The Brow after teammate LeBron James pitched it to him.

“I hadn’t really thought about [doing anything Hollywood-related]; basketball is my focus. Obviously [though] me and LeBron are very close and he asked if I wanted to be in a movie with him,” AD told Haute Living. “I felt like it was a cool opportunity for me, being that Space Jam is one of my favorite movies, so I jumped on board.”

Anthony and Marlen also have two sons. Their eldest son was born in 2021 and their youngest was born the following year.