Who Is Draymond Green’s Wife Hazel Renee?

NBA fans are familiar with Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. The power forward was selected by the team in 2012 and has played for the Dubs ever since. Green is a two-time gold medalist, four-time All-Star, and a four-time NBA Champion. He’s also married to a woman who has made a name for herself in her career.

Here’s more on Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, and where you may have seen her before.

Hazel Renee and Draymond Green attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Renee is an actress and recording artist

Renee was born on March 31, 1986, and has worked in the entertainment industry for years.

She was featured on MTV’s Making the Band 3 and released her first album LOVE TRIANGLE in 2016. She also worked with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss’ girl group Glamour.

In 2017, Renee landed a role as Kennedy on the FOX TV series Empire. Her character inspired Hakeem’s song “Special” in episode 13 titled “My Naked Villainy.” That same year Renee appeared on season 9 of RHOA with Burruss and is a part of the recurring cast of the VH1 reality show Basketball Wives.

Renee made her film debut in the 2023 flick titled Fear. Green supported her at the premiere and praised her work ethic via Instagram writing: “I’ve watched the countless hours you’ve put into your craft. It’s a thankless job. You are told no 99% of the time. Only chasing that 1%. You never stop. I admire the grind!”

When Green and Renee got married

Actress Hazel Renee and NBA Player Draymond Green attend the world premiere of ‘Fear’ | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Green actually met his future wife when they both attended Michigan State University and were in the same acting class. However, they didn’t start dating until years later when they met up in Los Angeles after Green had already entered the NBA.

The basketball player proposed to his girlfriend in 2019 after a helicopter ride and did so in front of family and friends. During a 2022 interview with Vogue, Renee gushed: “Our engagement was the most over-the-top, sweetest thing that someone has ever done to express their love for me.”

The pair had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic but ended up saying “I do” on Aug. 14, 2022, at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego.

How many children they have

Hazel Renee sitting courtside at a Golden State Warriors game with her daughter Olive | Jane Tyska/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

Renee has one daughter, Olive, from a previous relationship. And Green has one child with his ex-Jelissa Hardy.

In October 2020, Renee and Green welcomed their first child together–a daughter who they named Cash.

Following their baby’s birth, Green took to social media and praised his wife writing: “Haze you re-wrote the guide on how pregnancies should be. You the GOAT! The cherry on top was 27 hours, No Meds! Goat Mama B! Then came our sweet bundle of Joy! SCG! Thank you! Thank You! Thank you! I love you for life!”