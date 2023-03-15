Larsa Pippen Reportedly Did Feel ‘Betrayed’ by Kim Kardashian After Falling Out

The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was good friends with Kim Kardashian for many years. The two aren’t close anymore, however, leaving fans to wonder what ever happened to their friendship. Pippen hinted at what might have been the downfall of their relationship in a 2021 interview that’s been resurfaced.

Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian | Larry Marano/Getty Images for Paper

Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian were friends for years

At the turn of the last decade, Pippen was one of the inaugural Housewives on The Real Housewives of Miami, which began airing on Bravo in 2010. Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, was spending a lot of time in the 305 as she and her sister filmed their reality show, Kourtney & Kim Take Miami. Pippen even appeared on the show herself.

In 2021, some fans thought Kardashian was throwing shade at Pippen after posting a selfie to Instagram with the caption, “They can steal your recipe but the sauce won’t taste the same.” Kardashian soon clarified that she had no ulterior motives with her post. “No shade throwing, I don’t do subs. I want everyone to win,” she said on Twitter. “I just had a good caption LOL.”

Larsa Pippen felt ‘betrayed’ by Kim Kardashian

Pippen dated Tristan Thompson before he entered into a relationship with Khloé Kardashian. In a February 2021 interview with HollywoodUnlocked, Pippen replaced “Hell yeah” when asked if she felt “betrayed” by the Kardashians.

“People were DMing me or writing me on Instagram and stuff, and on Twitter, like, ‘Oh, you’re no longer friends with them because you hooked up with Tristan,” she explained. “I was like, ‘That’s not true.'”

Pippen’s RHOM co-star Adriana de Moura, meanwhile, criticized Pippen during season 4 of the show for only wanting to hang out with the group of friends after the Kardashians dropped her. “It was a bit of a surprise because, you know, she did season one and then after she went to L.A. and spent 10 years there. And then she came back once, I guess, the relationships in L.A. were no longer,” de Moura told HollywoodLife in December 2021. “So, in a way it felt good. And I tried to embrace her back into our group, but she was gone for a long time, so the connection was not as strong.”

De Moura shared another jab about Pippen. “You know me, I always speak my mind,” she said. “I’m trying to embrace her and be nonjudgmental over some personal choices, but she just changed so much, and I feel like she’s really trying to become Kim Kardashian.”

Pippen, for her part, said on RHOM what led to her and Kardashian’s falling out. “I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle,” she recounted. “I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship.”

In January 2022, Pippen told E! News that she and Kardashian had mended fences. “I feel like we’re in a really good place. You know, I feel like there was a lot [of] miscommunication at the time,” she said. “We’ve all apologized to each other. We’re in a really good place.”

Larsa stars on ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

Pippen was only a part of The Real Housewives of Miami for one season before the show went off the air after three seasons in 2013. When Peacock revived the series in 2021, she was one of the OGs brought back for the show.