‘The Last of Us’ Star Pedro Pascal Names 2 People He’d Want on His Apocalypse Dream Team

When it comes to who you’d want to weather the apocalypse with, the stakes are high. But The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal has two great ideas. The series has been a huge hit for the streamer, becoming HBO’s second biggest premiere after 2010’s Boardwalk Empire.

The show’s popularity is spreading faster than a zombie-making fungus. Now, Pascal names two people he’d want with him at the end of the world.

The cast of HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’

Based on the popular video game released in 2013, The Last of Us on HBO is set in post-apocalyptic America in 2033, 20 years after the Cordyceps fungus has turned most of mankind into zombies.

After a teenage girl, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), is said to be the key to a vaccine, hardened survivor, Joel (Pascal), is tasked with getting her safely from what used to be Boston to what used to be Salt Lake City.

The Last of Us cast is helmed by Pascal and Ramsey. Both are Game of Thrones veterans: Pascal played Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones Season 4. Ramsey played Lyanna Mormont beginning in 2016.

Others among The Last of Us cast include Fringe‘s Anna Torv, Terminator: Dark Fate’s Gabriel Luna, Station 19’s Merle Dandridge, and Bosch’s Jeffrey Pierce. Yellowjackets fans will also spot actor, Melanie Lynskey, in two of The Last of Us Season 1 episodes.

‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal picks his apocalypse dream team

In an interview with IMDb, The Last of Us stars explain who would be on their “apocalypse dream team.” Sitting beside Ramsey, Pascal seems overwhelmed by the question, exclaiming, “There’s just too many people!”

The 47-year-old then says, “Michelle Obama! Indiana Jones!” to the surprise and delight of Ramsey, who chimes in, “Michelle Obama came to my mind!” Other answers include Amal Clooney, The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann, and Ramsey and Pascal, of course.

The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While Ramsey jokes that her weapon of choice for the apocalypse would be “sharp wit,” which her character has in spades, Pascal suggests, perhaps, a sharp weapon would be useful.

Will there be a ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2?

The Last of Us debuted on HBO on January 15, and episodes are released each Sunday. With nine episodes in all, the last episode of The Last of Us is set to release on March 12, 2023 (the same night as the 2023 Oscars. Yikes).

Not surprisingly, the series has already been renewed. Just 12 days after the first episode debuted, Variety reports The Last of Us season 2 was renewed by HBO. The premiere episode has now collected 22 million viewers domestically. The second episode set a new record for the streamer concerning audience growth rate between the first and second episodes of a series ever.

The Last of Us episode 3 was an increase still. While episode 2 was an estimated 22% gain from episode 1, episode 3 is another 12% increase, collecting an estimated 6.4 million viewers upon debut.

This is likely due to a combination of the series’ built-in fan base from the video game of the same name and the series’ incredible reception from audiences and critics alike. The Last of Us currently has a 96% Tomatometer and 94% audience score on rating site, Rotten Tomatoes.

Considering these statistics, the announcement of The Last of Us season 2 comes as no surprise as it seems everyone is yearning for more of The Last of Us on HBO.