Lauren Graham admitted to dating some of her 'Gilmore Girls' co-stars. While she didn't name any names, we have ideas about who she did and didn't date

Lauren Graham spent a decade in a relationship with Peter Krause before the duo decided to separate. While Graham spent years in a long-term thing, she appeared almost chronically single during her time on Gilmore Girls, or maybe she just wanted to appear single. In her 2022 memoir, Have I Told You This Already?, Graham admitted to dating some of her Gilmore Girls costars. While she made it clear that Luke and Lorelai were only a love match on screen, she didn’t give up the names of her more romantic co-stars. Don’t worry; we have some theories.

Lauren Graham dated some of her ‘Gilmore Girls’ costars

While Graham hooked up with some of her Gilmore Girls costars, she never took it there with Scott Patterson. Patterson famously portrayed Lorelai Gilmore’s main love interest, Luke Danes. The chemistry between Graham and Patterson was undeniable on-screen. It was so unreal, in fact, that Amy Sherman-Palladino tailored Luke and Lorelai’s storyline after she saw the actors work together. Still, it was always just on-screen. Graham didn’t give Patterson a second look romantically. Patterson, who admitted to finding Graham extremely attractive immediately in an interview with Glamour, never made a move, either.

So, if it wasn’t Patterson, who could Graham have dated? While the actor refuses to give up names, there are only a few men who appeared on the show who seem like viable suitors. Jon Hamm famously appeared in just one episode of Gilmore Girls, but Graham may have dated him in real life. During an interview with Vanity Fair, Graham admitted to finding Hamm gorgeous and coyly said she dated “all” of the tall men. Hamm wasn’t married when he appeared on Gilmore Girls, and while he’s a bit younger than Graham, the age difference is insignificant. We think it could have been a love connection.

Lauren Graham and David Sutcliffe | Chris Polk/FilmMagic

In the early 2000s, rumors swirled that Graham might have had an off-screen romance with David Sutcliffe, the actor who portrayed Christopher Hayden for the entirety of the show’s run. Sutcliffe is no longer acting but has made the news for his controversial opinions. There is also the possibility that Graham and actor Billy Burke got flirty on the set of Gilmore Girls. Burke portrayed Lorelai’s brief fling, Alex.

‘Gilmore Girls’ fans might be sad to learn two important castmembers were already off the market

While we don’t know which Gilmore Girls costars Lauren Graham dated, we can say for sure which ones she did not. Aside from Scott Patterson, we know for certain that Graham did not date Chris Eigeman or Scott Cohen during their time on Gilmore Girls.

Scott Cohen | Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for the 2019 Nantucket Film Festival

Related Lauren Graham and Peter Krause Spent Months Apart Before Announcing Their Split

Cohen appeared in the show’s earlier seasons as Max Medina, Rory’s English teacher and Lorelai’s first love interest. While Cohen and Graham had chemistry, it was strictly professional. Cohen married playwright Anastasia Traina in 1989. Eigeman, who played Lorelai’s season 4 boyfriend, Jason Stiles, was also romantically attached by the time he got to the set of Gilmore Girls. Eigeman and his wife, Linda, tied the knot in 1993. Graham and Eigeman were friends before Gilmore Girls, though.